Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice Pictures

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 35
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 35
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
BEITAR ILLIT, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 35
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 35
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 35
Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
Ohrid, Macedonia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
6 / 35
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 35
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 35
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
TEKNAF, Bangladesh
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 35
Photographer
Juan Carlos Ulate
Location
HEREDIA, COSTA RICA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 35
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
11 / 35
Photographer
Christinne Muschi
Location
HEMMINGFORD, Canada
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 35
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARAGOY, KENYA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Turkana tribesmen walk with guns in order to protect their cattle from rival Pokot and Samburu tribesmen near Baragoy, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
13 / 35
Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) sits next to retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (L) as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
14 / 35
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
MARYSVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 35
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 35
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 35
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to "Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers." at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to "Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers." at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 35
Photographer
Hamad I Mohammed
Location
MANAMA, Bahrain
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police armoured personnel carrier and at the same time tear gas canister is seen fired from the APC during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
19 / 35
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A man stands in front of a monument to servicemen killed during the Soviet military campaign in Afghanistan, on a day honoring participants of combat operations on the territories of foreign countries in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 35
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 35
Photographer
Lai Seng Sin
Location
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
22 / 35
Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
BENTIU, South Sudan
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeeping soldier stands guard as children walk by during a patrol close to the town of Bentiu in Rubkona county, northern South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
23 / 35
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DEOBAND, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
24 / 35
Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Female inmates cheer after receiving rose flowers intended for Valentine's Day, during a celebration dubbed "love behind bars" inside the Langata Women Maximum Security Prison in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
25 / 35
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
NAJAF, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Mourners carry the coffin of a protester who was killed in Saturday's demonstrations in Baghdad, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 35
Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
WITTERING, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a team building excercise with cadets during a visit to RAF Wittering. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
27 / 35
Photographer
Handout .
Location
BETTEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Aerial view of the wreckage of a passenger and freight train after a crash near Bettembourg, Luxembourg. Courtesy of Police Grand Ducale /Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
KHRAPKOVO, BELARUS
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A killed wolf is seen in a bag in the village of Khrapkovo, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
29 / 35
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A Brussels Griffon relaxes on its owner's lap backstage at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
30 / 35
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MANUS ISLAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Close
31 / 35
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017

Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Models present creations during the Monse and Oscar de la Renta Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
32 / 35
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A street vendor carries her goods as she walks in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
33 / 35
Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A Brazilian navy soldier patrols the Ipanema Beach before carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
34 / 35
Photographer
Hamad I Mohammed
Location
MANAMA, Bahrain
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A female protester holding a photo of Shi'ite scholar Isa Qassim as she confronts riot police armoured personnel carrier during a demonstration to mark the 6th anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
35 / 35

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

5:41pm EST

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:20pm EST

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

12:05pm EST

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

11:10am EST

Battle in the streets of Mosul

All Collections

Battle in the streets of Mosul

10:00am EST

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

9:10am EST

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

All Collections

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

7:51am EST

Australia from above

All Collections

Australia from above

7:25am EST

View More Slideshows »