Editor's Choice Pictures

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from U.S. President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
SAN FRANCISCO GOTERA, El Salvador
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
David Mercado
Location
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Photographer
Antara Foto Agency
Location
TEGAL, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
NOGALES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, India
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Workers work to demolish a cement factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
BEITAR ILLIT, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
Ohrid, Macedonia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
TEKNAF, Bangladesh
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Juan Carlos Ulate
Location
HEREDIA, COSTA RICA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company offers to their employees to work accompanied by their pets in Heredia, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
KADUNA, Nigeria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Workers' cards are seen at the closed-down Unitex textile factory in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to the ZANU PF's Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, India
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A policeman uses a baton to disperse the crowd as V. K. Sasikala (not pictured), general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, arrives to surrender, outside the central jail in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DEOBAND, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A boy transports water on a bicycle in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

School children light fireworks as they celebrate India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV-C37) take off which carried 104 satellites in a single mission, at a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Lai Seng Sin
Location
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her mother and siblings, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

