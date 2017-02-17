Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Zohra Bensemra
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer camp in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Lucy Nicholson
NOGALES, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Siegfried Modola
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiey Mario, 8, after being reunited with them at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian site (CoP) in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Stringer .
CEUTA, SPAIN
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

African migrants react as they arrive at the CETI, the short-stay immigrant centre, after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron

Mohammed Salem
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

A Palestinian woman inspects her shelter that was flooded during a rainstorm, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Ilya Naymushin
Krasnoyarsk region, Russia
Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

Assistants of businessman Vitaly Yan-Vin-Tin (not pictured) work on a polyurethane and fibreglass sculpture of a dinosaur in the Siberian village of Beryozovka outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The Yan-Vin-Tin Sculptures Workshop produces various sculptures made of bronze, clay, fiber-reinforced concrete, fibreglass and other materials for the decoration of city parks, private manors and interiors. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Gleb Garanich
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Aaron Bernstein
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Stringer .
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography

Mohammed Salem
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A Palestinian girl walks outside her family house following heavy rain in a neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A guest photographs a display during the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amir Cohen
TZEELIM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A man walks on a bridge crossing over the Besor stream on a rainy day, near Kibbutz Tze'elim in Israel's southern Negev desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Shannon Stapleton
New York, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

David Mercado
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana district in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Hannibal Hanschke
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Actress Isabel Zuaa (L-R), actors Julio Machado and Welket Bungue pose during a photocall to promote the movie 'Joaquim' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Antara Foto Agency
TEGAL, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java province. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS

Kevin Lamarque
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jose Cabezas
SAN FRANCISCO GOTERA, El Salvador
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) program at the San Francisco Gotera jail in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Brendan Smialowski
Bonn, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault wait for a group photo of G-20 foreign ministers during a meeting at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS / Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Jim Urquhart
OROVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Abhishek Chinnappa
BENGALURU, India
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Jorge Silva
Pathum Thani, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Buddhist monks chant inside Dhammakaya temple while police block access to the place in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Susana Vera
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017

A model presents a creation from Roberto Verino's Fall/Winter 2017 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

