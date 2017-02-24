Editors Choice Pictures
A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Transgender activists and supporters protest potential changes by the Trump administration in federal guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, near the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested....more
Heat haze from a fire blurs one of more than one hundred firefighters battling a blaze, sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to its members, Mr Erbil is the first ''gentlemen's club'' in the region, and members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to...more
Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Stage craft artist Rick Roberts gives Oscar statues a fresh coat of gold paint as preparations begin for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The word disagree is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as The Blind Sheik who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York, watch his funeral outside the Grand Mosque at El Gamalia village in Mansoura city northo...more
Buddhist monks stand in front of soldiers between a wire barricade at Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays pool during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project in Pontypool, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zahra Lari of UAE skates in the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch airplanes land during unseasonably warm weather at Reagan National Airport in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Visitors wear headsets as they experience a virtual reality tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia ago, at a visitors center near some of the world's most sacred sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, in Jerusalem's Old City....more
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artist's depiction shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, on one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered according to NASA....more
A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 23, 2017.?? REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
