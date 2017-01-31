Editor's Choice Pictures
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An American Hairless Terrier licks its nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
The Royal Castle is seen under a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanized infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern cities, and snowstorms for mountainous regions that have cut off roads and isolated homes in remote rural areas. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Activists and supporters of the Svoboda (Freedom), Ukrainian nationalist party, take part in a march with torches to honour several hundred students who died during a battle on January 29, 1918 while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Iraqi soldiers inspect the remains of the Tomb of Prophet Yunus, destroyed by Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walk after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A cockfight is seen during the event organised to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the year of the Rooster on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A couple walks with a pram along an embankment under a heavy snow fall in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Hundreds of people rally against a travel ban signed by President Trump in an executive order, during a protest at Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman stands next to penguin cut-outs before participating in the Cold Water Swimming Championship at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man walks near snow on the closed off Damascus to Homs highway, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An old Iraqi woman who fled from clashes in Mosul, sits in a wheelchair at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy compete in the ISU European Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her Australian Open final match against Venus Williams. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Syrian government soldiers drink from a water pumping station in the village of Ain al-Fija in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
France's team celebrates the gold medal on the podium after defeating Norway in the Men's Handball World Championship Final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman holds incense sticks while praying at Yonghegong Lama Temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Rooster in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People look at the Pfaueninsel (Peacock Island), an island in the river Havel in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Activists hold placards outside the U.S. Courthouse where a federal judge issued an emergency stay that temporarily blocks the U.S. government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a U.S. airport with valid visas, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi