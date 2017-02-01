Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

1 / 31
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump and Neil Gorsuch (L) smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2 / 31
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

3 / 31
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

4 / 31
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

5 / 31
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

6 / 31
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
DICHATO, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

7 / 31
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

8 / 31
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

9 / 31
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Demonstrators that include mostly medical students protest a proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

10 / 31
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PORTEZUELO, CHILE
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A firefighter tries to stop wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Portezuelo, Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

11 / 31
Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Khudeeda Rashowka Naif and his family, from a minority Yazidi community, stand outside a tent at a refugee camp near Duhok, Iraq. The family was getting ready to head to the airport but then they got the call from the international office of migration that their trip was off after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily bar travellers from seven countries, including Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

12 / 31
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Children play on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

13 / 31
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

14 / 31
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

President Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

15 / 31
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

An American Hairless Terrier licks it's nose after being introduced as one of the new breeds allowed to compete in this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

16 / 31
Photographer
Ted Soqui
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Demonstrators shut down the traffic loops at LAX International Airport and yell slogans during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

17 / 31
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

18 / 31
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally against President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

19 / 31
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

20 / 31
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

21 / 31
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
AL BAYADH, Algeria
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A house is pictured on the outskirts of Al Bayadh in the high steppe region of south western Algeria. In a special weather bulletin, Algeria's National Meteorological Office since mid-January has been announcing heavy rains for central and eastern cities, and snowstorms for mountainous regions that have cut off roads and isolated homes in remote rural areas. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

22 / 31
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MURMANSK REGION, Russia
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Russian servicemen of the Northern Fleet's Arctic mechanised infantry brigade participate in a military drill on riding reindeer and dog sleds near the settlement of Lovozero outside Murmansk, Russia. Lev Fedoseyev/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

23 / 31
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Emma Stone reacts after accepting her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

24 / 31
Photographer
Vincent West
Location
ITUREN, Spain
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

25 / 31
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

The cast of "Stranger Things" poses with the awards they won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series backstage at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

26 / 31
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
YANGON, Myanmar
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

Supporters carry the coffin of Ko Ni, a prominent member of Myanmar's Muslim minority and legal adviser for Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy, after he was shot dead, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Mg Nyi Nyi

27 / 31
Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
MARDAN, Pakistan
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A rickshaw driver looks out the windshield as he drives onto the highway in Mardan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

28 / 31
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants, lie in the library of the University of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

29 / 31
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Lily Tomlin accepts the Life Achievement Award during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

30 / 31
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017

A woman stands on a damaged balcony in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

