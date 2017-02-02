Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit t to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police moved into an outpost in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to remove settlers who Israel's Supreme Court ruled have been living illegally on privately owned Palestinian land. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A woman walks in the snow at Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

President Trump and Neil Gorsuch smile as Trump nominated Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli police remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
FRANKFURT, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

An office building is photographed from a tourist platform early evening in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, is detained in front of Trump Tower during a protest against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

People perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Caren Firouz
Location
PIND SULTANI, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A bull savar (jockey) guides his bulls as he competes in a bull race in Pind Sultani, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
DICHATO, CHILE
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A Boeing 747-400 Super Tanker from the U.S. drops water to extinguish wildfires in Chile's central-south regions, in Dichato, Chile. REUTERS/Maribel Fornerod

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

People on a tube ride a slide covered with snow during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
CONGJIANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

An ethnic 'Kam' (also known as Dong) man pulls a live chicken during a traditional wedding ritual known as the "steal the chicken at the drum tower" in�a minority Dong village in southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his Australian Open trophy as he is welcomed by a fan upon his arrival at Zurich airport. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
PANAUTI, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Devotees gather around the fire near the bank of the Triveni River to keep themselves warm after taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti, near Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ANYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Adam Bettcher
Location
MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

People gather outside the Federal Building to protest against President Trump's executive order travel ban in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Displaced families who fled from fighting with Islamic State militants arrive at Hashid Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces, camp west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the doorstep to number 10 as members of cabinet arrive for their weekly meeting, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Greenpeace activists climb the Golden Victoria monument on top of the Victory Column and install a banner "Breathless through the city" to protest against air pollution in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

