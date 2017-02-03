Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice Pictures

Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
ALMATY, Kazakhstan
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 38
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
People participate in a Yemeni protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 38
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 38
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 38
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
DUHOK, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 38
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 38
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 38
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 38
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 38
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 38
Photographer
Alan Freed
Location
PUNXSUTAWNEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed
Close
11 / 38
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 38
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
13 / 38
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Scottsdale, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 38
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
An anti-government demonstrator walks past a bus burning after a clash with riot policemen, during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 38
Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A man cries while he prays at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
16 / 38
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 38
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 38
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ANYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 38
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 38
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Democrat seats are empty during a boycott of the Senate Finance Committee executive session on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 38
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts during the swearing in ceremony for new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd R) accompanied by his wife Renda St. Clair (R) and Vice President Mike Pence at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 38
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
23 / 38
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is surrounded by journalists as she visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 38
Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
The inside of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre is pictured in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
25 / 38
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles and chant ecclesiastic hymns as they take part in a rally outside the parliament to protest a Greek court decision to jail the monastery's abbott Methodios for 20 years, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A monk holds candles as nuns, monks and supporters of the Greek schismatic Esphigmenou monastery hold candles and chant ecclesiastic hymns as they take part in a rally outside the parliament to protest a Greek court decision to jail the monastery's abbott Methodios for 20 years, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 38
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
27 / 38
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
President Donald Trump attends a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination, accompanied by Wayne LaPierre (R), executive vice president of the National Rifle Association and Paula White (L) from the New Christian Destiny Center at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 38
Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Peruvian soldiers help remove mud from affected houses after a landslide in San Juan de Lurigancho distritct in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
29 / 38
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Francois Fillon (C), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, visits the Salon des Entrepreneurs (Entrepreneurship fair) in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 38
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Israeli policemen try to remove pro-settlement activists from a house during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
31 / 38
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
People play on a snow-covered field in in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
32 / 38
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
SOFIA, Bulgaria
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A picture shows Pooh the cat using his two bionic legs in Sofia's Central Vet Clinic, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
33 / 38
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
OTTAWA, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the completion of masonry work on West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) poses for a selfie with a worker following an event marking the completion of masonry work on West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
34 / 38
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A boy refreshes two women relaxing at an artificial pond known as piscinao, or big pool, in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
35 / 38
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank early morning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Protesters stand next to fire at the entrance to the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank early morning. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
36 / 38
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
37 / 38
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
People ride in electric toy tanks in Taoranting park on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
38 / 38

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Friday, February 03, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Classic Super Bowl moments

All Collections

Classic Super Bowl moments

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

All Collections

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »