Edition:
United States

Editors Choice Pictures

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Alan Freed
Location
PUNXSUTAWNEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed T

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Handler John Griffiths introduces Punxsutawney Phil to the crowd at Gobbler's Knob on the 131st Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow on Thursday and predicted six more weeks of winter weather. REUTERS/Alan Freed T
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
DONETSK, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves before delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A sign saying "My family is detained at JFK" hangs in the window of a closed bodega during a Yemeni protest against President Trump's travel ban, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A vandalized Bank of America office is seen after a student protest turned violent at UC Berkeley during a demonstration over right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos, who was forced to cancel his talk, in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NAURU, Nauru
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
An undated image supplied by Amnesty International claiming to show the interior view of living quarters at the country's Australian-run detention centre on the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Amnesty International/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
DUHOK, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ayman, a boy from a minority Yazidi community, who was sold by Islamic State militants to a Muslim couple in Mosul, hugs his grandmother after he was returned to his Yazidi family, in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Pro-settlement activists lay on the floor inside a synagogue during the second day of an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
ALMATY, Kazakhstan
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Scottsdale, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Rickie Fowler watches as Jordon Spieth putts out on the 10th during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to meet with Harley Davidson executives (not pictured) during a visit at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
CHARLEVILLE-MEZIERES, France
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
MONTREAL, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A mourner reacts during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
The decorated carcass of a fattened pig, winner of the "holy pig" contest, is paraded in Sanxia district in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior advisor Stephen Miller (top) attend a meeting between President Trump and congressional leaders to discuss trade deals in the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Members of the media stand on the South Lawn of the White House as they wait for the arrival of President Trump and Harley Davidson executives in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Anuwar Hazarika
Location
GUWAHATI, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A man carries grass to feed his cattle, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against President Trump's travel ban in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 24

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Friday, February 03, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Classic Super Bowl moments

All Collections

Classic Super Bowl moments

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

All Collections

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »