Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Houston, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WEST PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to New York a week ago, kisses his relatives goodbye at his home in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, before going to the airport to fly, on Turkish Airlines, to Nashville, Tennessee, his new home. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Houston, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Houston, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Robert Pratta
Location
LYON, France
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Photographer
Jorge Cabrera
Location
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Livepic

Photographer
Mathieu Belanger
Location
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
BAHIRKHAND, India
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supporters protesting President Trump's agenda outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
TORREMOLINOS, Spain
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in downtown Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
ASAKA, JAPAN
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lanka's 69th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LONGYAN, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Houston, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

