Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ALUMIM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
EFRAT, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
JIEYANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
RAQQA, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Photographer
Handout .
Location
TEHRAN, Iran
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye...more

Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
OFRA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
RAMAT GAN, Israel
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
CHANTILLY, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they stand in front of reporters before their meeting in her office on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they stand in front of reporters before their meeting in her office on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president will propose my name for the vacancy at the Brazilian Supreme Court...." during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president will propose my name for the vacancy at the Brazilian Supreme Court...." during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, during a protest of refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, at the premises of the refugee camp at the old Hellenikon airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, during a protest of refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, at the premises of the refugee camp at the old Hellenikon airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer
Naif Rahma
Location
SAADA, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
TAMPA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Ahmed Saad
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Photographer
Scanpix Denmark
Location
Copenhagen, Denmark
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masts of 90 meters, a huge swimming pool and eight storeys 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. The yacht, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, was build in Kiel, Germany and is now passing through Denmark on its way to Kristiansand in Norway. SCANPIX DENMARK/ Keld Navntoft via REUTERS

The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masts of 90 meters, a huge swimming pool and eight storeys 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. The yacht, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, was build in Kiel, Germany and is now passing through Denmark on its way to Kristiansand in Norway. SCANPIX DENMARK/ Keld Navntoft via REUTERS
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CANBERRA, Australia
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
GAZA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
