Editors Choice Pictures
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye...more
A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they stand in front of reporters before their meeting in her office on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president will propose my name for the vacancy at the Brazilian Supreme Court...." during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, during a protest of refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, at the premises of the refugee camp at the old Hellenikon airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masts of 90 meters, a huge swimming pool and eight storeys 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. The yacht, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, was build in Kiel, Germany and is now passing through Denmark on its way to Kristiansand in Norway. SCANPIX DENMARK/ Keld Navntoft via REUTERS
Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem