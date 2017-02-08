Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye...more

Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar

