Edition:
United States

Editors Choice Pictures

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ARAD, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 33
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
President Donald Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 33
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes that left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Ben Depp

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes that left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Close
3 / 33
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
4 / 33
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 33
Photographer
Faisal Nasser
Location
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
6 / 33
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 33
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 33
Photographer
Kamil Krzaczynski
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
9 / 33
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 33
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 33
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
Vitoria, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Men suspected of stealing from stores sit on the ground after they were detained by the police and the army in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 33
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 33
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as U.S. Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as U.S. Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 33
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 33
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ARAD, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Infantry Brigade runs through smoke released from a smoke grenade during an urban warfare drill near an abandoned hotel in Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Infantry Brigade runs through smoke released from a smoke grenade during an urban warfare drill near an abandoned hotel in Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 33
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 33
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A supporter of President Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A supporter of President Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 33
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ALUMIM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 33
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

President Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
President Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 33
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
21 / 33
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
EFRAT, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 33
Photographer
Ari Jalal
Location
DUHOK, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A group of Arab soldiers who have joined Kurdish peshmerga forces take a selfie picture during a graduation ceremony at a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A group of Arab soldiers who have joined Kurdish peshmerga forces take a selfie picture during a graduation ceremony at a training camp in Duhok province, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
23 / 33
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
WARSAW, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
24 / 33
Photographer
Rentsendorj Bazarsukh
Location
ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Emissions from a power plant chimney rise over Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
Close
25 / 33
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda after casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda after casting the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 33
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
27 / 33
Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
28 / 33
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans, under s sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans, under s sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 33
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A devotee covers herself with a shawl after taking a bath in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A devotee covers herself with a shawl after taking a bath in the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
30 / 33
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Residents gather after a fire destroyed more than hundreds of shanties at a community of informal settlers, according to authorities, in Parola Compound, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Residents gather after a fire destroyed more than hundreds of shanties at a community of informal settlers, according to authorities, in Parola Compound, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
31 / 33
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A member of Germany's mighty Verdi union takes part in a warning strike by ground services, security checks and check-in staff at Berlin Tegel airport, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A member of Germany's mighty Verdi union takes part in a warning strike by ground services, security checks and check-in staff at Berlin Tegel airport, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
32 / 33
Photographer
Ralph Orlowski
Location
BUCHENWALD, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Dutch Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander lay down flowers during their visit at the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Dutch Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander lay down flowers during their visit at the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
33 / 33

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

7:50pm EST

The U.S.-Mexico border now

All Collections

The U.S.-Mexico border now

6:15pm EST

When politicians fight

All Collections

When politicians fight

5:45pm EST

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

3:10pm EST

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

2:35pm EST

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:25pm EST

Twin Zika babies

All Collections

Twin Zika babies

12:15pm EST

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

10:40am EST

View More Slideshows »