Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CALEXICO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Photographer
Sumaya Hisham
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage after a series of tornados tore through in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp

Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage after a series of tornados tore through in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ARAD, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an urban warfare drill at an army base near Arad, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

President Trump as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich shakes hands with members of the White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich shakes hands with members of the White House staff in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
TONGLING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China. Picture taken through a glass window. REUTERS/Wang Le

Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China. Picture taken through a glass window. REUTERS/Wang Le
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Kamil Krzaczynski
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
LINYING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
OLOCUILTA, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A glassmaker forms molten glass next to a furnace at Cespedes factory in Olocuilta, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A glassmaker forms molten glass next to a furnace at Cespedes factory in Olocuilta, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Photographer
Faisal Nasser
Location
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egyptian border, during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
VITORIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shootout, according local media, in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornado left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp

A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornado left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags during a citizenship ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags during a citizenship ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Photographer
Matthias Schumann
Location
DRESDEN, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A combination photo shows (Upper) people walking next to the art instalation "Monument" by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, made from three passenger busses in Dresden, Germany February 8, 2017, and (Lower) civilians walking near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on March 21, 2015....more

A combination photo shows (Upper) people walking next to the art instalation "Monument" by Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni, made from three passenger busses in Dresden, Germany February 8, 2017, and (Lower) civilians walking near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann and Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

President Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

People go out in the streets with their belongings after a fire engulfed shanties at a community of informal settlers in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People go out in the streets with their belongings after a fire engulfed shanties at a community of informal settlers in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
