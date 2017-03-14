Editors Choice Pictures
Refugees who fled fighting in neighboring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Baiyan near Nansan in the Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen virtual reality to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research...more
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. REUTERS/Tiksa...more
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party take part in the "EenVandaag" debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Donald Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Residents work to prevent a wildfire from spreading to their homes in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes stop for a check by Iraqi forces, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party campaigns near a cat in Heerlan, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Rescuers assist injured men from the scene of an explosion near Wehliye Hotel on Maka al Mukaram street in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hong Kong Chief Executive, vice-chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Leung Chun-ying, during the closing session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the...more
An internally displaced Somali man eats a maize meal from the United Nations World Food Program feeding program at the Sorrdo camp in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Protesters light fireworks as they celebrate the impeachment of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye at a rally in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model is prepared backstage before the Valentim Quaresma Fall/Winter 2017/18 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man dressed in costume chats with an Israeli soldier as he takes part in a parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim, a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther, in the West Bank city...more
A displaced Iraqi man who had fled his home has his beard shaved outside Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
French Model Emeline Duhautoy poses with her collection of 1,679 stuffed toy cows she has been collecting for over seven years at her home in Saint-Omer, northern France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iraqi rapid response force members inspect a destroyed museum, where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015, during a battle against the militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Show host John Cena gets slimed at the 2017 Kids� Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Participants observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m., the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo, to mark the sixth-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and...more
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes on a rainy day as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, is framed by fireworks as she attends a political rally in Chateauroux, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A man looks at a bus, which drove into a parade of pedestrians, parked in the police station of Gonaives, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A displaced Iraqi boy sits in front of a destroyed building as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
