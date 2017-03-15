(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the U.S. is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final of the Men's Team Snowboard Cross at the FIS Snowboarding and...more

(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the U.S. is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final of the Men's Team Snowboard Cross at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiiing World Championships. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close