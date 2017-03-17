Editors Choice Pictures
A H-IIA rocket, carrying a government's information gathering radar satellite, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Relatives carry the bodies of civilians killed in air strike, during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it gets caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handcuff during their anti-drug operaitons inside the cemetery in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Federer won 6-2, 6-3. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via Reuters
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of...more
People embrace near the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight people, in Grasse, southern France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Swiss Guards stand at attention prior to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun arrival to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman in a wheelchair participates in the cosplay contest during the Gaming Opening Party at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A model presents a creation by designer Aslam Hussein during the Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian boy Ghazi (R) who receives treatment for cancer and his mother Um Ghazi (C) stand at the bed of another patient at Damascus Children's Hospital in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A trader wears a Donald Trump hat while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A robot performs making an omelette during an exhibition at the CP All Acadamy in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An elder Sufi woman with other Muslims participate in a a ritualised "zikr" (religious invocation) to celebrate Moulid Al-Rifa'i, which commemorates the birth of the Muslim Sufi spiritual leader Ahmed Al-Rifa'i, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
A Mummy is displayed on a CT scanner as part of the 'Mummies' Exhibition at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
