Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia (Balakleya), Kharkiv region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Sadovoy
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood shakes hands with an armed police officer as he arrives at the Houses of Parliament. Ellwood, a junior minister in the foreign office, tried to resuscitate a police officer stabbed to death in the attack on...more
An aide opens the doors as members of the House Freedom Caucus meet on Capitol Hill after their meeting over healthcare legislation with President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Investigators inspect the body of Denis Voronenkov, a former lawmaker of the Russian State Duma, who was shot dead, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man driving a car and wielding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
U.S.-Israeli teen arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in the United States, Australia and New Zealand over the past three month, is seen before the start of a remand hearing at Magistrate's Court in...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
EUFOR (European Union Force) army members participate in military exercise at Kalinovik training ground in Kalinovik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. News1 via REUTERS
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A forensics expert stands next to a car which had entered the main pedestrian shopping street in the city at high speed, in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Marc De Roeck
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countries, east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People carry an unconscious teacher after he was injured in clashes with the Indian police during a protest by teachers demanding the regularization of their contractual jobs and hike in salaries, protesters said, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Afghan man flies a kite on a hilltop during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race of the year. REUTERS/Jason Reed
