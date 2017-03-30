Editor's Choice Pictures

Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to...more

Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to encourage innovation and free-thinking, in Toronto, Canada. Courtesy of Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University (CFHU)/Handout via REUTERS

Close