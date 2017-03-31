Editors Choice Pictures
Seasonal fog enshrouds buildings in the city centre of Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Portraits of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and German philosopher Karl Marx are displayed outside an antique shop in the old town in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Palestinians try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining a protester during a protest marking Land Day in the West Bank village of Madama, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Afghan competitors fight during a mixed martial arts (MMA) match in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A local resident looks out of a window at his house damaged by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A recycled SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars toward space above a Virgin Airlines passenger jet, which had just departed Orlando International Airport, in Orlando, Florida. The launch marked the first time ever that a rocket was reused for spaceflight....more
A pet dog sniffs organic dog food during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An ear growing on a patient's arm is under surgery to be transplanted to the head of the patient, who lost the right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via...more
People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services
A man inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb at a checkpoint in the south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, north of the Libyan city of Sabratha in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, and Senator John McCain prepare to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Civil Society Perspectives...more
A chimpanzee drinks a sweet refreshment as it is sprayed with water on a hot day at Dusit zoo in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam...more
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Visitors carry their pet dogs on pet strollers during Interpets in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Displaced Iraqi people shelter from the rain on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Bouldlal
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence hosts a swearing in ceremony for U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (C), as his grandchild poses for a picture, at the Executive office in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester wearing a Europen Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the Euopean Union, in Birmingham, Britain....more
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Larry the the Downing street cat sits outside number 10 after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May left to announce that she is triggering the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
President Trump speaks at a Women's Empowerment Panel at the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to incubate chicken eggs, which takes from 21 to 26 days, at the Palais de Tokyo Museum in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness World Record for the "largest gathering of people dressed as Albert Einstein" according to organizers of the Einstein Legacy Project, to...more
Muslim men hold flowers as they stand in line on Westminster Bridge during an event to mark one week since a man drove his car into pedestrians then stabbed a police officer in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A female tiger looks on after spotting a camera trap set by Thailand�s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant conservation (DNP), Freeland, at at forest in Eastern Thailand. DNP/Freeland Handout via REUTERS
People play football at night in central London, United Kingdom. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
