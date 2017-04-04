A boy stands next to a policeman in front of the Congress that was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election turned violent last week, in Asuncion, Paraguay. The graffiti...more

A boy stands next to a policeman in front of the Congress that was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election turned violent last week, in Asuncion, Paraguay. The graffiti on the left reads "Let the State burn". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close