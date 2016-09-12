Editor's choice
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in Malaga, southern Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A woman gestures through a bus window as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rebel fighters rest on a double bed in Jubata al-Khashab, in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man takes part in planting some of the 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People hold Catalan separatist flags known as "Esteladas" during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day "Diada" in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
(R to L) Groupama Team France, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan in action in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World sailing series in Toulon, France, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People enjoy the view from Serles mountain on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Mieders, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Police officers and explosive experts secure the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bull runs while a Spanish picador (not pictured) prepares to drive his lance into it during a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, southern Spain September 10, 2016. In the annual "Corrida Goyesca" fight in Ronda's historic bullring the bullfighters wear costumes from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rebel fighters stand in a damaged building in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir