An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) looks on as she is held by her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 12, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Brooklyn, New York City, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Visitors take photos in front of a scale replica of Eiffel Tower in Macau, China August 16, 2016, as part of the Parisian Macao built by Las Vegas Sands, to be opened on September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People sunbathe by the sea on a sunny day on Brighton Beach in southern England, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency personnel are seen at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce which was set on fire, in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 12, 2016. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Myanmar's First and incumbent State Counsellor and Leader of the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi outside 10 Downing Street, in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People air quilts at a university campus at the beginning of the new semester in Tai'an, Shandong province, China September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri