Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016

An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016

A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGTAEK, South Korea
A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
FUENGIROLA, SPAIN
A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) looks on as she is held by her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) looks on as she is held by her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Photographer
Darren Whiteside
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Santa Clara, United States
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 12, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 12, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Brooklyn, New York City, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Brooklyn, New York City, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
ZHANGJIAJIE, CHINA
A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
MACAU, CHINA
Visitors take photos in front of a scale replica of Eiffel Tower in Macau, China August 16, 2016, as part of the Parisian Macao built by Las Vegas Sands, to be opened on September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Visitors take photos in front of a scale replica of Eiffel Tower in Macau, China August 16, 2016, as part of the Parisian Macao built by Las Vegas Sands, to be opened on September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
BRIGHTON, United Kingdom
People sunbathe by the sea on a sunny day on Brighton Beach in southern England, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People sunbathe by the sea on a sunny day on Brighton Beach in southern England, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, India
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
DUNDALK, UNITED STATES
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographer
Handout .
Location
FORT PIERCE, United States
Emergency personnel are seen at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce which was set on fire, in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 12, 2016. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

Emergency personnel are seen at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce which was set on fire, in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 12, 2016. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Myanmar's First and incumbent State Counsellor and Leader of the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi outside 10 Downing Street, in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Myanmar's First and incumbent State Counsellor and Leader of the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi outside 10 Downing Street, in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Toronto, CANADA
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
TAI'AN, China
People air quilts at a university campus at the beginning of the new semester in Tai'an, Shandong province, China September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People air quilts at a university campus at the beginning of the new semester in Tai'an, Shandong province, China September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
