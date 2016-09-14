Edition:
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
CLIVE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

A young girl dressed as the Living Goddess Kumari takes part in the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 14, 2016. The festival is a gathering in which young girls pose as the Living Goddess Kumari and are worshipped by people in belief that their children will remain healthy. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Mark Blinch
Location
Toronto, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016

President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, India
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
ZHANGJIAJIE, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Bank of England governor Mark Carney tests a new polymer five pound note as he buys lunch at Whitecross Street Market in London, Britain September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy advertising space at the tube station, making it free from commercial adverts for two weeks. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Relatives hold up portraits of their loved-ones as they attend a rally ahead of a visit by the German and French foreign ministers, asking foreign authorities to help in the search for Ukrainian servicemen, believed to have been captured by separatists during the military conflict in eastern Ukraine, outside the German embassy, in Kiev, Ukraine, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
LAYTOWN, Ireland
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Horse and rider is reflected on the beach before the annual race meet in Laytown, Ireland September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Marcel Hug of Switzerland competes on his way to the silver medal in the men's 1500m T54 race at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

A city worker fumigates the area to control the spread of mosquitoes at a university in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Radu Sigheti
Location
GDYNIA, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

House Speaker Paul Ryan (L) wipes the sweat from his brow as he and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence hold a joint news conference following a House Republican party conference meeting in Washington, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of "Swet Bhairab" during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Fred Thornhill
Location
TORONTO, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
MUNICH, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) kisses Rafinha, wearing traditional attire, during a photocall for a sponsor in Munich, Germany September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Vincent Kessler
Location
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

The socks of Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party member and Member of the European Parliament, are seen under his desk as he takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Palmerston (R) and Larry (L), resident cats of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and 10 Downing Street respectively, sit on the boundaries of each other's residences facing each other in Downing Street in central London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters

Photographer
Abhishek Chinnappa
Location
BENGALURU, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

A municipal worker sweeps around the charred remains of a lorry set ablaze during the violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru, India, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
LESOVO, Bulgaria
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

A Bulgarian border policeman monitors near the barbed wire fence constructed on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, near Lesovo, Bulgaria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, SOMALIA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Somali couple Mohamed Noor (L) and Huda Omar pose for a photograph at their makeshift home during their wedding ceremony in Mogadishu's Rajo camp, Somalia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
WUKAN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

A woman displays footage on a mobile phone which she says shows residents detained by police in Wukan, Guangdong province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

