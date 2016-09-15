Edition:
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Performers take part in a dragon dance decorated with LED lights to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
STIRLING, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia, September 14, 2016. Russell Latter via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MULTAN, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Rescue workers pass a stretcher with an injured passenger out of the wreckage after two trains collided near Multan, Pakistan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid Chaudry

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

The Marina Bay street circuit is lit up ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Night Race in Singapore September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy advertising space at the tube station, making it free from commercial adverts for two weeks. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

A dog jumps into fountains during unseasonably hot weather in Battersea Park in west London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Jim Roberts of Britain reacts after falling in the mixed pool phase group A of wheelchair rugby at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
ZELL AM SEE, Austria
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Arab tourists enjoy some snow on top of Kitzsteinhorn mountain near Zell am See, Austria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Supporters rush to greet and kiss Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as she comes over to a security barrier where they were waiting for her outside of her lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington, D.C., September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

U.S. Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon (R) and Israeli Acting National Security Advisor Jacob Nagel (L) participate in a signing ceremony for a new 10-year pact on security assistance between the two nations at the State Department in Washington, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
MUNICH, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) kisses Rafinha, wearing traditional attire, during a photocall for a sponsor in Munich, Germany September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Competitive eater Holly Belk uses a fork to eat during a meatball-eating contest in New York, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Wang Hao of China competes on his way to a silver medal in the men's long jump T47 final at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Palmerston (R) and Larry (L), resident cats of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and 10 Downing Street respectively, sit on the boundaries of each other's residences facing each other in Downing Street in central London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016

Crew members of the Peruvian naval training vessel Union are seen as they arrive at Havana harbor, Cuba, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labor law, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Models rehearse before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA patient Gael Martin, 5, meets a window washer dressed as Spider-Man in Los Angeles, California, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

People wait to buy staple items and basic food outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Tottenham fans wait outside the stadium before the game against AS Monaco in UEFA Champions League Group Stage at Wembley Stadium, London, September 14, 2016. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

