A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, United States September 15, 2016, to resume her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labour law, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, India, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Performers take part in a dragon dance decorated with LED lights to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia, September 14, 2016. Russell Latter via REUTERS
Rescue workers pass a stretcher with an injured passenger out of the wreckage after two trains collided near Multan, Pakistan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid Chaudry
Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel-controlled city of Idlib, Syria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
The Marina Bay street circuit is lit up ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Night Race in Singapore September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a news conference in New York City, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy advertising space at the tube station, making it free from commercial adverts for two weeks. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dog jumps into fountains during unseasonably hot weather in Battersea Park in west London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jim Roberts of Britain reacts after falling in the mixed pool phase group A of wheelchair rugby at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Arab tourists enjoy some snow on top of Kitzsteinhorn mountain near Zell am See, Austria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Supporters rush to greet and kiss Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as she comes over to a security barrier where they were waiting for her outside of her lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington, D.C., September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Undersecretary of State Tom Shannon (R) and Israeli Acting National Security Advisor Jacob Nagel (L) participate in a signing ceremony for a new 10-year pact on security assistance between the two nations at the State Department in Washington, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) kisses Rafinha, wearing traditional attire, during a photocall for a sponsor in Munich, Germany September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Competitive eater Holly Belk uses a fork to eat during a meatball-eating contest in New York, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Wang Hao of China competes on his way to a silver medal in the men's long jump T47 final at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Palmerston (R) and Larry (L), resident cats of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and 10 Downing Street respectively, sit on the boundaries of each other's residences facing each other in Downing Street in central London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crew members of the Peruvian naval training vessel Union are seen as they arrive at Havana harbor, Cuba, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labor law, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Models rehearse before presenting creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA patient Gael Martin, 5, meets a window washer dressed as Spider-Man in Los Angeles, California, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wait to buy staple items and basic food outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tottenham fans wait outside the stadium before the game against AS Monaco in UEFA Champions League Group Stage at Wembley Stadium, London, September 14, 2016. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic