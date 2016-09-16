Edition:
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

A customer falls down before going into the Apple store to buy the iPhone 7 in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

1 / 27
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Nigel Farage, the outgoing leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, congratulates new leader Diane James, at the party's annual conference in Bournemouth, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2 / 27
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

3 / 27
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Donald Trump appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/2016 NBCUniversal Media

4 / 27
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
JIUQUAN, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Tiangong-2, China's second space laboratory lifts off from the launch pad in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China. China Daily/ via REUTERS

5 / 27
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Police investigate the scene where an assailant wielding a meat cleaver struck a New York City police officer in the head in midtown Manhattan, and two other officers chasing the suspect were also hurt during the incident, police said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

6 / 27
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Mildrey Garcia speaks to clients as she sells newspapers at a kiosk decorated with a picture of former Cuba's President Fidel Castro in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

7 / 27
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Kung Fu master Li Liangui practices Suogugong Kung Fu at a park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

8 / 27
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

The first customers to walk out of Australia's flagship Apple store with the new iPhone 7 react for the press in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

9 / 27
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

10 / 27
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

A man searches through garbage for food and recyclable materials near a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Henry Romero

11 / 27
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CARLSBAD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Model plane builder Otto Dieffenbach III makes his remote control plane resembling Donald Trump release fake money as it flies over the beach next to a similar plane resembling Hillary Clinton in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

12 / 27
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

13 / 27
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A member of staff of the Royal Collection poses with a dress worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in Britain. The exhibition Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, will show at the castle from September 17, 2016 to January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

14 / 27
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Masked protesters light a flare as they take part in a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the new French labor law. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

15 / 27
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
STIRLING, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A koala soaked by floodwaters sits atop a fence post to escape the deluge in the town of Stirling in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia. Russell Latter via REUTERS

16 / 27
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Ayano Tominaga holds a cushion printed a portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on it, as she sits in queue for the release of Apple's new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

17 / 27
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the men's cycling road race finish at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

18 / 27
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
MULTAN, Pakistan
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Rescue workers pass a stretcher with an injured passenger out of the wreckage after two trains collided near Multan, Pakistan. REUTERS/Khalid Chaudry

19 / 27
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WHITE PLAINS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York to resume her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

20 / 27
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

21 / 27
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
LACONIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience at a campaign rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

22 / 27
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A devotee carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

23 / 27
Photographer
Edgar Su
Location
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

The Marina Bay street circuit is lit up ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix Night Race in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

24 / 27
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

25 / 27
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York luncheon in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

26 / 27
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
San Salvador, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

Salvadoran army cadets march during the parade commemorating Independence Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

