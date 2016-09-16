Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of �Pitru Paksha�, a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close