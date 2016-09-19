Edition:
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
ELIZABETH, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, U.S., September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympics. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Actress Tatiana Maslany holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Orphan Black" as she mingles at the Governors Ball after the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, Syria
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

A man walks near a hole in the ground after an airstrike on Sunday in the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KINASHASA, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Congolese police move to clear a barricade mounted at an intersection near Echangeur de Limete as opposition activists marched to press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
David Mercado
Location
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WHITE PLAINS, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, U.S. September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awarness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Photographer
POOL New
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
BAISE, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China REUTERS/China Daily

Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MAFRAQ, Jordan
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

A Syrian refugee rides a bicycle with his daughter at the main market, in the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg crashes during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Michalis Karagiannis
Location
TANAGRA, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
CALI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
LOGOISK, BELARUS
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

Participants take part in an extreme run "Bison race" near the town of Logoisk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, United States
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A woman shows her passport to enter the Russian embassy and take part in the Russian parliamentary election as a member of the National Guard stands guard in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Josh Wheeler (R) of USA reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning gold during wheelchair rugby at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
JOLO, Philippines
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari (front R) escorts former hostage Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad (front L) after he was freed from the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group, in Jolo, Sulu, in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Nickie Butlangan

Photographer
Vincent Kessler
Location
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

People attend the screening of the film Jaws by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

The cast of HBO's Game of Thrones pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

President Obama walks to Marine One as he departs for the United Nations General Assembly from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Fireworks launched by protesters, explode near the Russian embassy during the protest against Russian plans to hold parliamentary elections in annexed Crimea, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
FRANKFURT, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Afghan firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out at a wood market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MAASAI MARA, KENYA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A lion rests in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
RASHID ABBASI
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) truck tows a spherical chamber carrying a second explosive device from near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Veep at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

