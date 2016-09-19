Edition:
POOL New
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
BAISE, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China REUTERS/China Daily

Muhammad Hamed
MAFRAQ, Jordan
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

A Syrian refugee rides a bicycle with his daughter at the main market, in the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Photographer
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Force India's Nico Hulkenberg crashes during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Mike Segar
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lucy Nicholson
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michalis Karagiannis
TANAGRA, GREECE
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Jaime Saldarriaga
CALI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Vasily Fedosenko
LOGOISK, BELARUS
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

Participants take part in an extreme run "Bison race" near the town of Logoisk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Neil Hall
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Carlos Barria
Washington, United States
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks at her mobile phone as she leaves her house to attend Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington convention center in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Gleb Garanich
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A woman shows her passport to enter the Russian embassy and take part in the Russian parliamentary election as a member of the National Guard stands guard in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Carlos Garcia Rawlins
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Josh Wheeler (R) of USA reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning gold during wheelchair rugby at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bassam Khabieh
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A damaged wall of a school is pictured in rebel-held Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Stringer .
JOLO, Philippines
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari (front R) escorts former hostage Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad (front L) after he was freed from the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group, in Jolo, Sulu, in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Nickie Butlangan

Vincent Kessler
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

People attend the screening of the film Jaws by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Mario Anzuoni
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

The cast of HBO's Game of Thrones pose backstage with their award for Oustanding Drama Series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joshua Roberts
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

President Obama walks to Marine One as he departs for the United Nations General Assembly from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Gleb Garanich
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Fireworks launched by protesters, explode near the Russian embassy during the protest against Russian plans to hold parliamentary elections in annexed Crimea, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Kai Pfaffenbach
FRANKFURT, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Omar Sobhani
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Afghan firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out at a wood market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Goran Tomasevic
MAASAI MARA, KENYA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A lion rests in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

RASHID ABBASI
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) truck tows a spherical chamber carrying a second explosive device from near the site of an explosion in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi

Mario Anzuoni
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for Veep at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

