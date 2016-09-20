Editor's choice
People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A crocodile with a used motorcycle tire around its neck as seen on a river in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia September 20, 2016. Residents suspect the tire was garbage thrown into the river before it became trapped around the crocodile's neck, reported Antara. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un supervises a demonstration of a new rocket engine for the geo-stationary satellite at the Sohae Space Center n this undated photo released September 20, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
A still image captured from a video from WABC television shows a conscious man believed to be New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami being loaded into an ambulance after a shoot-out with police in Linden, New Jersey, September 19, 2016. Courtesy WABC-TV via REUTERS
Damaged Red Cross and Red Crescent medical supplies lie inside a warehouse after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's (FARC) Tatiana, 36-year-old and six months pregnant, sits next to gifts for the baby at a camp where the FARC will ratify a peace deal with the Colombian government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel search an address during an investigation into Ahmad Khan Rahami, who was wanted for questioning in an explosion in New York, which authorities believe is linked to the explosive devices found in New Jersey, in Elizabeth, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Israeli soldiers from the navy take part in a combined drill with a helicopter squadron, practicing the evacuation of a wounded person to land from a vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends a bilateral meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a hotel in New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cara Delevingne arrives for the presentation of the Burberry collection during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) playing volleyball at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A display of life jackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois, are seen Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. The display was organized by a number of charities and refugees to help focus attention of the UN summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man stands inside a "Syrian house", which is part of an Amnesty International art installation to raise awareness of the conflict in Syria, at a subway station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Geneva police forces remove Greenpeace activists during a demonstration against the trade agreements TTIP, CETA and TiSA in front of the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives to a press briefing before boarding her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in this photograph released September 20, 2016. Olivia Howitt/Courtesy of BBC/Handout via REUTERS
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Japan's Olympic wrestler Saori Yoshida (bottom L) and Para-triathlon athlete Mami Tani pose for photos during an opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics promotional event "Go for 2020 Street" in Tokyo's Nihonbashi shopping and business district, Japan, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ash from the Turrialba volcano falls on San Jose city after an eruption in San Jose, Costa Rica September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate