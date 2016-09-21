Edition:
The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free university education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Photographer
Denis Balibouse
Location
GENEVA, Switzerland
Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, waits to give his speech against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel-held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Handout .
Location
TULSA, United States
A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, United States
President Barack Obama shakes hands with the President of the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly Peter Thomson and with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) after addressing the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Emily Blunt poses as she arrives at the world premiere of "The Girl on the Train" at Leicester Square in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
LESBOS, GREECE
A migrant stands among the remains of a burned tent at the Moria migrant camp, after a fire that ripped through tents and destroyed containers during violence among residents, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
YARI PLAINS, COLOMBIA
Roosevelt, 24, who lost his hands in combat with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), takes pictures with a camera at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Photographer
Nick Oxford
Location
TULSA, UNITED STATES
Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
People and military cadets attend a Peace March to mark the International Day of Peace in Kiev, Ukraine, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Campaigners pose on a 'Stop Trump' open-top double decker bus before touring London to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf tries to open a water bottle with one hand injured at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the firm's sales practices on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
A copy of papers filed at Los Angeles Superior Court by Angelina Jolie shows her petition for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt in Los Angeles, California, September 20, 2016. Jolie filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as grounds for the split, court documents showed. REUTERS/Piya Sinha Roy

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Fashion fans pose outside the main catwalk venue during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, INDIA
Artisans dress up a 27-foot-long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long �Health Wealth and Happiness� carnival organized by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organization in Chandigarh, India, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Photographer
Afolabi Sotunde
Location
ZARIA, Nigeria
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
LIAOCHENG, CHINA
People dry crops on a farm in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Eight-year-old Stella poses with 'Portrait of an Unknown Lady' by Joan Carlile at Tate Britain in London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

