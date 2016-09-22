Editor's choice
Two women embrace while looking at a police officer in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Members of the clergy lay hands and pray over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fighters from Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) enjoy a party during a cultural event at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An exhausted migrant is seen on board of Iuventa vessel after she was rescued from an overcrowded dinghy by members of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
President Barack Obama meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016. Britain's Brexit vote is an inspiration to Donald Trump's U.S. Presidential campaign and will help spur him to victory, said Farage, one of the key architects of the popular uprising that saw Britons vote to leave the European Union in June. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A staff van in Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's motorcade is labeled "Deplorables" as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (C), motioning to reporters to keep a safe distance with Staub Vice President Sandy Keplinger (L) and president Steve Staub (R), looks at machinery as he tours the Staub Manufacturing plant in Dayton, Ohio, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Paris Hilton (C) presents a creation at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A child looks through a window inside a camp for refugees and migrants in the Belgrade suburb of Krnjaca, Serbia, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims after a migrant boat capsized, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reads before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council during the 71st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Congolese woman cries for her husband, who according to witnesses was killed when security forces burned down the headquarters of the main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), in front of a UDPS office in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Blood covers the pavement where a person was shot in uptown Charlotte during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
People gather at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets in uptown Charlotte to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
London rabbi Julia Neuberger poses for a photograph with the old German passport of her grandmother, Hermine Sara Rosenthal, at the West London Synagogue in London, Britain September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A horseman waits to take part in the Durbar festival parade in Zaria, Nigeria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People use an ATM machine at a shopping mall during a power outage that affected several areas in the country, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Two king penguins and their chick stand in their enclosure in the zoo of Schoenbrunn in Vienna, Austria, September 21, 2016. Tiergarten Schoenbrunn/Daniel Zupanc/Handout via REUTERS
A woman carries a bundle of jute for drying in a paddy field in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Actors Lupita Nyong'o (L), Madina Nalwanga (C) and David Oyelowo pose in the same manner as they appear on the movie poster seen behind him during the Los Angeles premiere of "Queen of Katwe" in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A bus with Syrian rebels and their families evacuating the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs is pictured after a local agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria, September 22, 2016. The graffiti on the sign reads in Arabic: "Assad or nobody, only Bashar." REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki