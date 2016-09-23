Edition:
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
MILAN, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A model has a make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

A National guard soldier accepts a hug from a protester as people march through downtown to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
KINSHASA, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A Congolese woman cries for her husband, who according to witnesses was killed when security forces burned down the headquarters of the main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), in front of a UDPS office in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PIETROSELLA, France
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A small fisherman's boat makes its way past the rocks of Sete Nave as the sun sets outside Pietrosella, on the southern part of Corsica, France, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Alvin Baez
Location
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

The employee of a drug store hangs up a portable gas lantern during a power outage after a fire at an energy plant knocked out electricity for the bulk of the island, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
AL-BEHEIRA, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A man reacts as rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Egypt's coast, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

Police in riot gear follow a wave of tear gas as they chase demonstrators off the highway as people protest the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
NANNING, China
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

Paramilitary policemen attend a military drill in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Denis Balibouse
Location
LE SENTIER, Switzerland
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards competition in Le Sentier, Switzerland September 23, 2016. One hundred and forty-two experts have to choose the best out of 777 cheeses from 353 producers competing in 28 categories. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Photographer
Handout .
Location
San Carlos, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (2nd R) rides a horse next to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (R) during an event related to a government plan for planting and harvesting cereal crops, in San Carlos, Venezuela, September 22, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Larry, resident cat of 10 Downing Street, stands on one of the cars used by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street in central London, Britain September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

A man rests on his cart after unloading plastic jugs near a shop at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Protesters walk in the streets downtown during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Jason Miczek
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Family members of Keith Scott choose not to attend a press conference, held after protests against the police shooting of Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump makes a stop at Geno's Steaks cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Ben Nelms
Location
VANCOUVER, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Gabriel George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation is pictured at the signing of the Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion during an announcement on oil sands pipelines, with special relevance for the Kinder Morgan and Northern Gateway proposals, at the Musqueam Community Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SHIRQAT, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Iraqi security forces with Sunni Muslim tribal fighters arrest a member of the Islamic State in Shirqat, Iraq, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A tank is seen as fighters from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Sirte, Libya September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Tyva Republic, Russia
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

A picture, released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on September 23, 2016, shows three-year-old boy Tserin, who went missing in the Siberian Taiga area and was found three days later, inside a helicopter in Tyva region, Russia. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
MILAN, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A model presents a creation at the Moschino fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
CAMBRIDGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

Nobel Laureate Eric Maskin (R) presents the 2016 Ig Nobel Prize in Biology to Thomas Thwaites of the United Kingdom for "creating prosthetic extension of his limbs that allowed him to move in the manner of, and spend time roaming the hills in the company of, goats" during the 26th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A man goes for a run with his dog in Madrid, Spain, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

