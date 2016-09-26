Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

Keith Scott looks over to police with hands by his sides just before he was shot four times by Charlotte police in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in this September 20, 2016 still image from video released by Charlotte police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Keith Scott looks over to police with hands by his sides just before he was shot four times by Charlotte police in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in this September 20, 2016 still image from video released by Charlotte police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Valletta, Malta
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A member of the New York City police stands guard before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A member of the New York City police stands guard before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama along with four generations of the Bonner family ring the bell of the First Baptist Church during the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama along with four generations of the Bonner family ring the bell of the First Baptist Church during the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
VICTORIA, Canada
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MIAMI BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

People gather outside the football stadium as the NFL's Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings, to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
People gather outside the football stadium as the NFL's Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings, to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs after meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs after meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
VICTORIA, CANADA
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

Britain's Prince William (R), and Catherine (2nd R), Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Britain's Prince William (R), and Catherine (2nd R), Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Aerial Emery trains on the cyr wheel at the Aloft Loft circus training and teaching school which was converted from a church, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Aerial Emery trains on the cyr wheel at the Aloft Loft circus training and teaching school which was converted from a church, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Smoke rises behind the ancient castle of the rebel-controlled town of Maaret al-Numan after airstrikes in Idlib province, Syria, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Smoke rises behind the ancient castle of the rebel-controlled town of Maaret al-Numan after airstrikes in Idlib province, Syria, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A woman looks out from a door during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A woman looks out from a door during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Children stand in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a building in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Children stand in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a building in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

A pistol that police said was in the possession of Keith Lamont Scott is seen in a picture provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 24, 2016. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A pistol that police said was in the possession of Keith Lamont Scott is seen in a picture provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 24, 2016. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Miami, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. The game between the Atlanta Braves and Marlins was cancelled. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. The game between the Atlanta Braves and Marlins was cancelled. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
HUNTINGTON BEACH, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
MUNICH, Germany
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Visitors ride a roller coaster during the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich September 25, 2016. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the Oktoberfest, which runs until October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Visitors ride a roller coaster during the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich September 25, 2016. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the Oktoberfest, which runs until October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A man works in a rice field where rice crop is planted in a shape which looks like a map of China, ahead of China's National Day, in Shanghai, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A man works in a rice field where rice crop is planted in a shape which looks like a map of China, ahead of China's National Day, in Shanghai, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Cascais, Portugal
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Participants swim in the Atlantic Ocean as they take part in a triathlon in Cascais, Portugal, September 24, 2016. Picture taken September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Participants swim in the Atlantic Ocean as they take part in a triathlon in Cascais, Portugal, September 24, 2016. Picture taken September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

All Collections

Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

5:20pm EDT

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

All Collections

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

4:25pm EDT

Art in the aftermath of Charlotte protests

All Collections

Art in the aftermath of Charlotte protests

3:55pm EDT

Athletes protest racial injustice

All Collections

Athletes protest racial injustice

11:35am EDT

Smithsonian African American museum dedication

All Collections

Smithsonian African American museum dedication

9:40am EDT

Surfer dogs

All Collections

Surfer dogs

9:35am EDT

Protests continue in Charlotte

All Collections

Protests continue in Charlotte

9:05am EDT

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

All Collections

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

8:10am EDT

View More Slideshows »