Editor's Choice
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Keith Scott looks over to police with hands by his sides just before he was shot four times by Charlotte police in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. in this September 20, 2016 still image from video released by Charlotte police. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A member of the New York City police stands guard before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama along with four generations of the Bonner family ring the bell of the First Baptist Church during the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters
People gather outside the football stadium as the NFL's Carolina Panthers host the Minnesota Vikings, to protest the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs after meeting with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S. September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Britain's Prince William (R), and Catherine (2nd R), Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a photo with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the start of a meeting in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Aerial Emery trains on the cyr wheel at the Aloft Loft circus training and teaching school which was converted from a church, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Smoke rises behind the ancient castle of the rebel-controlled town of Maaret al-Numan after airstrikes in Idlib province, Syria, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman looks out from a door during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Children stand in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a building in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A pistol that police said was in the possession of Keith Lamont Scott is seen in a picture provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 24, 2016. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department/Handout via Reuters
The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for starting pitcher Jose Fernandez who was killed in a boating accident. The game between the Atlanta Braves and Marlins was cancelled. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Visitors ride a roller coaster during the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich September 25, 2016. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the Oktoberfest, which runs until October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man works in a rice field where rice crop is planted in a shape which looks like a map of China, ahead of China's National Day, in Shanghai, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Participants swim in the Atlantic Ocean as they take part in a triathlon in Cascais, Portugal, September 24, 2016. Picture taken September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante