Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
HEMPSTEAD, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
CARTAGENA, Colombia
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Timochenko shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia September 26, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and Marxist rebel leader Timochenko shake hands after signing an accord ending a half-century war that killed a quarter of a million people, in Cartagena, Colombia September 26, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A vehicle drives past damaged buildings in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Miami, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Palestinian boys watch through a fence as militants of the Popular Resistance Committees take part in a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Palestinian boys watch through a fence as militants of the Popular Resistance Committees take part in a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 26, 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
People take photos during the Wonsan Air Festival 2016 in Wonsan, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 26, 2016. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Damage caused by rioters following the police shooting of Keith Scott is given a new face after Hyatt hotel manager Matt Allen sent out a message on social media for artists to come and paint their boarded up windows in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Damage caused by rioters following the police shooting of Keith Scott is given a new face after Hyatt hotel manager Matt Allen sent out a message on social media for artists to come and paint their boarded up windows in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
BELLA BELLA, CANADA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Britain's Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia, Canada, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Britain's Prince William receives an umbrella while arriving at a community hall for an event in Bella Bella, British Columbia, Canada, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A gallery assistant poses among work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A gallery assistant poses among work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido!(London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A Palestinian boy stands between militants of the Popular Resistance Committees during a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A Palestinian boy stands between militants of the Popular Resistance Committees during a military parade in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Puppets in the likeness of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump face-off as they pose for a photo after a mock Avenue Q sponsored debate in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Puppets in the likeness of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump face-off as they pose for a photo after a mock Avenue Q sponsored debate in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
David Gray
Location
SYDNEY, Australia
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Trader Daniel McNamee talks on the phone on the dealing floor of Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia, September 27, 2016, as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is displayed gesturing during the first presidential debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Trader Daniel McNamee talks on the phone on the dealing floor of Australia's Westpac Bank in Sydney, Australia, September 27, 2016, as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is displayed gesturing during the first presidential debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HUALIEN, TAIWAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Tiksa Negeri
Location
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A church choir performs during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A church choir performs during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANGZHOU, China
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 26, 2016. Picture taken September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Nasir Wakif
Location
KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A man clears notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man clears notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
FORBES, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Local children wade in the overflowing Lachlan River after heavy rain burst its banks with a natural disaster zone declared in the midwestern New South Wales town of Forbes, Australia, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Local children wade in the overflowing Lachlan River after heavy rain burst its banks with a natural disaster zone declared in the midwestern New South Wales town of Forbes, Australia, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

President Barack Obama looks up as is honored in a blanketing ceremony before speaking at the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
President Barack Obama looks up as is honored in a blanketing ceremony before speaking at the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A rebel fighter of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade arranges weapons inside a warehouse in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A rebel fighter of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade arranges weapons inside a warehouse in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Ukrainian artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' from the series 'Five Elements of War', created in cooperation with her colleague Daniel Green and made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, shoulder straps and other military items, at a studio in Kiev, Ukraine, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Ukrainian artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' from the series 'Five Elements of War', created in cooperation with her colleague Daniel Green and made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, shoulder straps and other military items, at a studio in Kiev, Ukraine, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
HEMPSTEAD, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Watching the debate

All Collections

Watching the debate

12:00am EDT

Who's at the presidential debate?

All Collections

Who's at the presidential debate?

Monday, September 26, 2016

Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

All Collections

Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

Monday, September 26, 2016

Celebrity breakups of 2016

All Collections

Celebrity breakups of 2016

Monday, September 26, 2016

Muslim Day Parade in NYC

All Collections

Muslim Day Parade in NYC

Monday, September 26, 2016

North Korea air show

All Collections

North Korea air show

Monday, September 26, 2016

Will and Kate visit Canada

All Collections

Will and Kate visit Canada

Monday, September 26, 2016

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

All Collections

Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo

Monday, September 26, 2016

View More Slideshows »