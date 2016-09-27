Editor's Choice

Ukrainian artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' from the series 'Five Elements of War', created in cooperation with her colleague Daniel Green and made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, shoulder straps and other military items, at a studio in Kiev, Ukraine, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian artist Daria Marchenko gives comments to journalists near the artwork 'Heart of War' from the series 'Five Elements of War', created in cooperation with her colleague Daniel Green and made of bullet and shell cartridges from the frontline of a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, shoulder straps and other military items, at a studio in Kiev, Ukraine, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close