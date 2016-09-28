Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YUNCHENG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A salt lake which is separated by a road, shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016.. REUTERS/Wei Liang
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SANTA CRUZ, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A model presents a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for Maison Margiela fashion house during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
ALLAHABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
WHITEHORSE, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Prince William talks with a member of the Canadian Rangers at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MELBOURNE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump casts a shadow on his airplane door as he departs after a rally with supporters at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
San Salvador, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Children play at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador September 25, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Photographer
Nasir Wakif
Location
KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand next to an outpost where 12 soldiers were killed by their comrades in the northern city of Kunduz, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/NasIr Wakif
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RALEIGH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton laughs as she takes the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, accompanied by Turkish officials, visits Turkish Parliament which was partly damaged during the July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man stands on a roof and takes photos of a home that was destroyed by explosion in the early morning in the Bronx borough of New York, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc (R) performs during the presentation of the Etam Live Show Lingerie at the Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A member of the National Guard sleeps in a bus before a welcoming ceremony for Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Kiev, Ukraine, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
DRESDEN, Germany
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Police inspect the front of a mosque in Dresden, Germany on September 27, 2016, one day after an improvised bomb destroyed the entrance. REUTERS/Matthias Schumann
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
Chicago, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Head cook Fabian Martinez poses with pizza's decorated with the images of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Giordano's Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
RAMAT GAN, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Chemi Peres (C), son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, walks inside the hospital where his father has been cared for, amid media reports that his condition had deteriorated and he was close to death, since suffering a stoke on September 13, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
KELOWNA, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with children during the Taste of British Columbia event at Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
