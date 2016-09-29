Editor's Choice
A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
Wang uses a mobile phone as she take a rest in her room at the accommodation where patients and their family members stay while seeking medical treatments in Beijing, China, June 23, 2016. Wang, who suffers from cervical cancer, came from Inner Mongolia to seek treatment at a specialist hospital in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
About 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Crew members push the car of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain for a change of tires before the Malaysian Grand Prix . REUTERS/Edgar Su
A police officer walks in the middle of Indonesian union workers protesting against a government tax amnesty on their way to the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia September 29, 2016.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez is doused with champagne by a teammate after losing to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium but clinching their division with a Toronto Blue Jays loss. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A storm approaches as a man carries his son while walking in a park overlooking the central business district (CBD) of Sydney, Australia, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children queue at dinner time at a shelter for displaced people from El Castano village in the town of Caluco, El Salvador 26, 2016. About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from barrio 18 gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dancers attend a photocall for the new "THE ONE Grand Show" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California, U.S. September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California U.S., August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Hindu devotee offers prayers to a cow after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, a confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Lebanese soldier carries his weapon as he stands on sandbags at an army post in the hills above the Lebanese town of Arsal, near the border with Syria, Lebanon September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they arrive at the airport in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man with a yellow origami umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, takes part in the second anniversary of the movement outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of the Shi'ite Badr Organisation undergo training before the upcoming battle to recapture Mosul in Diyala province, Iraq September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen prepares to deliver the semi-annual testimony on the "Federal Reserve's Supervision and Regulation of the Financial System" before the House Financial Services Committee in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts