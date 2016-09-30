Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES
Tears stream down the cheeks of the daughter of Alfred Olango while she is embraced by her mother after the loss of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, as the family gathers at a news conference in San Diego, California, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Tears stream down the cheeks of the daughter of Alfred Olango while she is embraced by her mother after the loss of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, as the family gathers at a news conference in San Diego, California, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
HOBOKEN, United States
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
LISHUI, China
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath near the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence after laying a wreath near the grave of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during the burial ceremony at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
DES MOINES, UNITED STATES
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at an Iowa Democratic Party Early Vote campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at an Iowa Democratic Party Early Vote campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Guillermo Granja
Location
GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR
Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Red mangroves are seen at the Churute Mangroves Ecological Reserve in Guayaquil, Ecuador September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
President Barack Obama jokes with 2016 Olympic individual all-around gymnast Simone Arianne Biles before coming out to welcome U.S. Olympic and Paralympics teams at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama jokes with 2016 Olympic individual all-around gymnast Simone Arianne Biles before coming out to welcome U.S. Olympic and Paralympics teams at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
VICTORIA, United States
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte (2nd R) meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte (2nd R) meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
NOESSLACH, AUSTRIA
A man rides his mountian bike on a trail atop Eggerberg mountain as the sun rises in the western Austrian village of Noesslach, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A man rides his mountian bike on a trail atop Eggerberg mountain as the sun rises in the western Austrian village of Noesslach, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
WENZHOU, China
A man wades through a flooded street in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. Picture taken September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wades through a flooded street in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. Picture taken September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Toronto, Canada
Team Canada players celebrate after defeating Team Europe 2-1 in game two of the World Cup of Hockey final to win the hockey tournament at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Team Canada players celebrate after defeating Team Europe 2-1 in game two of the World Cup of Hockey final to win the hockey tournament at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Photographer
Rogan Ward
Location
DURBAN, South Africa
Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests demanding free tertiary education appeared, Durban, South Africa, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Students of the Durban University of Technology sing at the gates of the Durban Magistrates Court where two students arrested during protests demanding free tertiary education appeared, Durban, South Africa, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, which is also called Shraadh or Pitru Paksha, in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees pray after taking a dip in a holy pond to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya, which is also called Shraadh or Pitru Paksha, in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
EL CAJON, UNITED STATES
A woman protests in the face of a police officer as people protest the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, by blocking traffic near the parking lot where Olango was shot in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A woman protests in the face of a police officer as people protest the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, by blocking traffic near the parking lot where Olango was shot in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
People wait to attend a tribute ceremony in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square, ahead of National Day marking the 67th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People wait to attend a tribute ceremony in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square, ahead of National Day marking the 67th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
A man helps to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man helps to extinguish a fire at a restaurant in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Cascais, Portugal
Courtney Conlogue of the U.S. surfs during the women's World Surf League (WSL) championship at Guincho beach in Cascais, Portugal September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Courtney Conlogue of the U.S. surfs during the women's World Surf League (WSL) championship at Guincho beach in Cascais, Portugal September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
A member of the gallery stands inside a piece called "Passage", by artist Antony Gormley, which forms part of an exhibition entitled "Fit", at the White Cube gallery in London, Britain September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A member of the gallery stands inside a piece called "Passage", by artist Antony Gormley, which forms part of an exhibition entitled "Fit", at the White Cube gallery in London, Britain September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Wang uses a mobile phone as she take a rest in her room at the accommodation where patients and their family members stay while seeking medical treatments in Beijing, China, June 23, 2016. Wang, who suffers from cervical cancer, came from Inner Mongolia to seek treatment at a specialist hospital in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wang uses a mobile phone as she take a rest in her room at the accommodation where patients and their family members stay while seeking medical treatments in Beijing, China, June 23, 2016. Wang, who suffers from cervical cancer, came from Inner Mongolia to seek treatment at a specialist hospital in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LISHUI, China
Rescue workers lift a piece of collapsed building at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers lift a piece of collapsed building at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Heinz-Peter Bader
Location
VIENNA, Austria
A unicorn mock-up, mascot of Vienna's Neos party, is being pulled along a street in Vienna, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A unicorn mock-up, mascot of Vienna's Neos party, is being pulled along a street in Vienna, Austria September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman pours water on burning debris after a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
