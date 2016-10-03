Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel leader Rodrigo Londono smokes a Cohiba cigar while watching a live transmission of the referendum on a peace deal, in Havana, Cuba October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
TARRAGONA, Spain
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Colla Vella Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castell", while a supporter applauds, during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016

A migrant reacts near French riot police during a protest near the area called the "jungle" where they live in Calais, France, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant reacts near French riot police during a protest near the area called the "jungle" where they live in Calais, France, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
GUANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Tiksa Negeri
Location
BISHOFTU, ETHIOPIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Protestors run from tear gas launched by security personnel during the Irecha, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Photographer
Danny Moloshok
Location
BURBANK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016

Venezuelan-born former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who was the subject of criticism over Twitter by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is surrounded by media as she arrives at the Metropolitan Fashion Week's Closing Gala & Awards Show at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, U.S. October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Venezuelan-born former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who was the subject of criticism over Twitter by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is surrounded by media as she arrives at the Metropolitan Fashion Week's Closing Gala & Awards Show at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California, U.S. October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

An Afghan refugee girl returning from Pakistan looks on after she arrives at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration centre in Kabul, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan refugee girl returning from Pakistan looks on after she arrives at a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) registration centre in Kabul, Afghanistan September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "NO" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A supporter of "Si" vote cries after the nation voted "NO" in a referendum on a peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A minaret of a mosque is pictured during sunset on the first day of the New Islamic Hijri year 1438 in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A minaret of a mosque is pictured during sunset on the first day of the New Islamic Hijri year 1438 in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
KOENIGSSEE, Germany
Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016

Bavarian farmers load their cows on a boat before they drive over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bavarian farmers load their cows on a boat before they drive over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee, Germany October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Chaska, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Phil Mickelson of the United States celebrates winning the Ryder Cup during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson of the United States celebrates winning the Ryder Cup during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
SIBONEY, CUBA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Yosvan Anaya speaks to a friend (not pictured) in a cave in a cliff face to be used as a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A man holds a hen as he attends a mass at the St Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, in Nice, France October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man holds a hen as he attends a mass at the St Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, in Nice, France October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
SIBONEY, CUBA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A TV is left on the ground as it is transported to a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A TV is left on the ground as it is transported to a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Siboney, Cuba, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Fans shield their eyes from the sun as they watch the Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City. Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Fans shield their eyes from the sun as they watch the Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester City. Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic
Photographer
Bernadett Szabo
Location
VERESEGYHAZ, Hungary
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian women wearing traditional costume leave a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum on EU migrant quotas in Veresegyhaz, Hungary, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
SAO LUIS, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A bus is pictured after it was set on fire during violent disturbances ahead of municipal elections in Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A bus is pictured after it was set on fire during violent disturbances ahead of municipal elections in Sao Luis, Maranhao state, Brazil, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A pro-EU painted van is parked in south London, Britain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A pro-EU painted van is parked in south London, Britain October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

An Islamic State school entrance is pictured in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

An Islamic State school entrance is pictured in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
EL CAJON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016

A woman who said she was injured by a police projectile Thursday night stands for a portrait after a protest over the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police on Tuesday, after the release of two video tapes of the shooting in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A woman who said she was injured by a police projectile Thursday night stands for a portrait after a protest over the death of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police on Tuesday, after the release of two video tapes of the shooting in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
HAIFA, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

A Thai worker walks on wires as he deploys a net over a greenhouse in Nir Etzion near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Thai worker walks on wires as he deploys a net over a greenhouse in Nir Etzion near the northern Israeli city of Haifa October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographer
Tiksa Negeri
Location
BISHOFTU, ETHIOPIA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

People assist an injured protestor during Irrechaa, the thanks giving festival of the Oromo people in Bishoftu town of Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Photographer
Nguyen Huy Kham
Location
HANOI, Vietnam
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
