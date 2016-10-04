Editor's Choice
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand Octuber 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Audience members listen as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy plays on a traditional swing during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People enjoy the beach and waves on an autumn day along the coast in Carlsbad, California,U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man mourns during the funeral of Tesfu Tadese Biru, 32, a construction engineer who died during a stampede after police fired warning shots at an anti-government protest in Bishoftu during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Denkaka Kebele, Ethiopia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri