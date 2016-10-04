Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
1 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
2 / 24
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
3 / 24
Photographer
Yiannis Kourtoglou
Location
NICOSIA, Cyprus
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
4 / 24
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
5 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
PHUKET, Thailand
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand Octuber 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with two revolvers pierced in his mouth during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand Octuber 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
6 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
TOLEDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Audience members listen as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Audience members listen as U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton delivers an economic speech during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
7 / 24
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
8 / 24
Photographer
Alexander Ermochenko
Location
PETRIVSKE, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces is seen at his position located on the troops contact line with Ukrainian forces in the village of Petrivske (Petrovskoye), Ukraine, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
9 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man carries an injured boy after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
10 / 24
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
11 / 24
Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
ORENBURG REGION, Russia
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a quad bike as he visits a reserve for Przewalski's horses outside Orenburg, Russia October 3, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/ via REUTERS
12 / 24
Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection by Julie de Libran for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
13 / 24
Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free tertiary education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
14 / 24
Photographer
Jorge Cabrera
Location
ZAMBRANO, Honduras
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A supporter of the Liberty and Refoundation party (LIBRE) is chased by a policeman during a nationwide protest against the re-election bid of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Zambrano, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
15 / 24
Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government displays a sign that reads "Islamic Police" in a building used as a police office by Islamic State militants in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara
16 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES CAYES, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman with two of her children rest on the floor at the shelter set up in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
17 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES CAYES, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
18 / 24
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
HERNDON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
19 / 24
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
20 / 24
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
AKRON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
21 / 24
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A boy plays on a traditional swing during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A boy plays on a traditional swing during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
22 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CARLSBAD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

People enjoy the beach and waves on an autumn day along the coast in Carlsbad, California,U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
People enjoy the beach and waves on an autumn day along the coast in Carlsbad, California,U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
23 / 24
Photographer
Tiksa Negeri
Location
BISHOFTU, ETHIOPIA
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A man mourns during the funeral of Tesfu Tadese Biru, 32, a construction engineer who died during a stampede after police fired warning shots at an anti-government protest in Bishoftu during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Denkaka Kebele, Ethiopia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A man mourns during the funeral of Tesfu Tadese Biru, 32, a construction engineer who died during a stampede after police fired warning shots at an anti-government protest in Bishoftu during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Denkaka Kebele, Ethiopia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
24 / 24

