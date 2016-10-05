Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES CAYES, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
PHUKET, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2016. The man died upon arrival at the hospital, according to police. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
FARMVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
HASAKA, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
LOVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
PATERSON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Handout .
Location
AMATRICE, Italy
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
FARMVILLE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Yiannis Kourtoglou
Location
NICOSIA, Cyprus
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Actors dressed as a 'Yeti' ride aboard a tour bus during a promotional event for Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Juan Medina
Location
VALLADOLID, SPAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Photographer
Naseer Ahmed
Location
QUETTA, Pakistan
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Nurses at Bolan Medical Hospital morgue tend to a dead woman's body (L) as others talk, after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Quetta, Pakistan October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
KIRIAT GAT, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
HANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

People run way from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

