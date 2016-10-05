Editor's Choice
People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shubu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2016. The man died upon arrival at the hospital, according to police. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discusses an issue with Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Men remove rubble from a damaged wedding hall after a suicide attack on a Kurdish wedding in Hasaka city, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People that fled Islamic State contolled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Emergency personnel inspect the scene of a gas explosion in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pope Francis prays in Amatrice, Italy, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Greg Burke/Holy See Press Office/Handout via Reuters
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris, France October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Goats wait to get unloaded from a vehicle at a livestock market during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence discuss an issue during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Greek soldiers hold caskets of soldiers draped in the Greek and Cypriot flags, whose remains were recently discovered in the wreckage of a Greek military aircraft shot down by friendly fire in 1974, at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus October 4, 2016.REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Several hundred refugees and migrants walk heading in the direction of the Hungarian border, in Belgrade, Serbia October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Actors dressed as a 'Yeti' ride aboard a tour bus during a promotional event for Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Nurses at Bolan Medical Hospital morgue tend to a dead woman's body (L) as others talk, after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Quetta, Pakistan October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Israelis fly kites during Rosh Hashanah holiday, the first two days of the Jewish new year, in Beit Guvrin National Park near the city of Kiryat Gat, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People run way from waves caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer