Editor's Choice

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
CAVAILLON, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
LOS BANOS, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

An artwork featuring the image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with the letters D U and the number 3, a word play on the President's surname "DU30", is seen on a rice paddy in Los Banos city, Laguna province, south of Manila October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An artwork featuring the image of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with the letters D U and the number 3, a word play on the President's surname "DU30", is seen on a rice paddy in Los Banos city, Laguna province, south of Manila October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
NASSAU, Bahamas
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

A KFC sign damaged by Hurricane Matthew is supported by utility lines on Carmichael Road in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

A KFC sign damaged by Hurricane Matthew is supported by utility lines on Carmichael Road in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
TIJUANA, Mexico
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A burnt car is seen next to a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Photographer
Czar Dancel
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

Members of the police SWAT team stand guard near residents who were rounded up, after police sources and local media reported that people were killed during a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Members of the police SWAT team stand guard near residents who were rounded up, after police sources and local media reported that people were killed during a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
YEOSU, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NASSAU, BAHAMAS
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

People listen to an update on Hurricane Matthew after speding a night on beach chairs in a ballroom at the Melia Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People listen to an update on Hurricane Matthew after speding a night on beach chairs in a ballroom at the Melia Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Phelan Ebenehack
Location
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

A beachgoer photographs the waves as a band of Hurricane Matthew arrives in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A beachgoer photographs the waves as a band of Hurricane Matthew arrives in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Mannequins are exploded during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Mannequins are exploded during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

People walk near an over-crowded graveyard in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People walk near an over-crowded graveyard in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Phelan Ebenehack
Location
SOUTH DAYTONA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Shelves that held water bottles sit empty at a supermarket before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in South Daytona, Florida, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Shelves that held water bottles sit empty at a supermarket before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in South Daytona, Florida, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

A banner with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs from the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2016 in a picture provided by Kathryn Peters. Kathryn Peters/Handout via Reuters

A banner with an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs from the Manhattan Bridge in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2016 in a picture provided by Kathryn Peters. Kathryn Peters/Handout via Reuters
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
Strasbourg, France
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

A still image taken from video shows a man, believed to be UK Independence Party (UKIP) Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Steven Woolfe, face down on a floor at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/ITV News via Reuters

A still image taken from video shows a man, believed to be UK Independence Party (UKIP) Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Steven Woolfe, face down on a floor at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/ITV News via Reuters
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
ARIEL, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaign in favour of Donald Trump, near the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Ariel October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers are seen next to a bus stop covered with posters from the Israeli branch of the U.S. Republican party campaign in favour of Donald Trump, near the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Ariel October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Jill Biden (2nd R), wife of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, waves near Josefina Vidal (R), director of U.S. affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, upon her arrival at Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Jill Biden (2nd R), wife of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, waves near Josefina Vidal (R), director of U.S. affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, upon her arrival at Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
NORTH CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Residents of Charleston occupy a school hallway at a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in North Charleston, South Carolina October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents of Charleston occupy a school hallway at a shelter ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in North Charleston, South Carolina October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
NATAL, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Brazil's Neymar injured during the match with Bolivia at Dunas Arena Stadium, Natal, Brazil October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Neymar injured during the match with Bolivia at Dunas Arena Stadium, Natal, Brazil October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Bill Simpson looks inside a fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex known as "SUE", before removing its forelimb to be used for research at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bill Simpson looks inside a fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex known as "SUE", before removing its forelimb to be used for research at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Pat Kane
Location
DELINE, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

Stanley Ferdinand filets large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Photographer
Akintunde Akinleye
Location
LAGOS, Nigeria
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Makeshift stalls are seen submerged along river Ogun as it overflows its bank near a livestock market outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Makeshift stalls are seen submerged along river Ogun as it overflows its bank near a livestock market outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
HINDON, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looks towards his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during the celebrations of the 43rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looks towards his supporters outside the area where he is hospitalized during the celebrations of the 43rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Photographer
Pat Kane
Location
DELINE, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane

The aurora borealis appears over Great Bear Lake, the world's 8th largest lake in Deline, Northwest Territories, Canada September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pat Kane
Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
CHERRY GROVE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Homeowner Don Appell prepares to board up one of the windows at his home ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Homeowner Don Appell prepares to board up one of the windows at his home ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Cherry Grove, South Carolina, U.S. October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ULSAN, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
