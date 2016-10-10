Editor's Choice
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters after Hurricane Matthew hit Lumberton, North Carolina October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
People gather at the shore after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aid adjusts a hair of Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei before the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl carrying wood walks near debris after Hurricane Matthew passed, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Emergency responders look at the damage of a train that sits derailed near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, U.S, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Russia Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Ramirez vetoes a draft resolution that demands an immediate end to air strikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The photographs of slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny (L) and Jose Vega are shown amidst flowers and remembrances atop a memorial statue at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Women in wedding dresses hold balloons at a wedding dress market during an event attempting to break the Guinness world record for a gathering with the most people dressed as brides, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, October 7, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue after Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Britain's Andy Murray holds his trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the China Open. REUTERS/Stringer
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Women and a child rest at a shelter set up at a school after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes in Corail, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A diver from the diving school "Dive Nicaragua" takes pictures of a statue of the Miraculous Medal Virgin after it was buried in the deep sea at San Juan del Sur town, Nicaragua, October 8,2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Flood waters submerge the historic city market area as Hurricane Matthew hits Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake