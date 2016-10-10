Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
ST. LOUIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters after Hurricane Matthew hit Lumberton, North Carolina October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, Haiti
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

People gather at the shore after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

An aid adjusts a hair of Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei before the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
ST LOUIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
CAMP PERRIN, HAITI
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

A girl carrying wood walks near debris after Hurricane Matthew passed, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NASSAU, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Emergency responders look at the damage of a train that sits derailed near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, U.S, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ST. LOUIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

Russia Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Ramirez vetoes a draft resolution that demands an immediate end to air strikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Sam Mircovich
Location
PALM SPRINGS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

The photographs of slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny (L) and Jose Vega are shown amidst flowers and remembrances atop a memorial statue at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KERBALA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
SUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

Women in wedding dresses hold balloons at a wedding dress market during an event attempting to break the Guinness world record for a gathering with the most people dressed as brides, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, October 7, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Phelan Ebenehack
Location
ORMOND BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue after Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Britain's Andy Murray holds his trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the China Open. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
POOL New
Location
ST. LOUIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, Haiti
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Women and a child rest at a shelter set up at a school after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CORAIL, Haiti
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes in Corail, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SAN JUAN DEL SUR, NICARAGUA
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

A diver from the diving school "Dive Nicaragua" takes pictures of a statue of the Miraculous Medal Virgin after it was buried in the deep sea at San Juan del Sur town, Nicaragua, October 8,2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016

Flood waters submerge the historic city market area as Hurricane Matthew hits Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

