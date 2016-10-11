Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
CHRIS KEANE
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 10,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss against the Cleveland Indians in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
FAYETTEVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Residents inspect a washed-out section of collapsed road after Hurricane Matthew hit the state, in Fayetteville, North Carolina October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, Haiti
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Toronto, Canada
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in 2016 ALDS playoff at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Osman Orsal
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan arrive for a news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, Chile
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

A riot policeman attempts to detain a demonstrator during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

A staircase, that was used by Islamic State militants as a hideout, is seen after it was captured by Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State militants, in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Rebel fighters drive their vehicles celebrating what they said was the taking over of Baraghedeh and Kafr-Ghan towns, in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

A Jewish worshipper takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2016, Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Men dressed as Spiderman jokes with patient Lucas, and his mother, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 10, 2016. The costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital and met with patients as part of the Brazil Children's Day celebrations which is held on October 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
AMBRIDGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Phelan Ebenehack
Location
PORT ORANGE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Cherie Monroe pauses after looking at the roof of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in the Tanglewood subdivision in Port Orange, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Revellers take part in the 72nd Annual Columbus Day Parade in New York, U.S. October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Soap bubbles float past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Riot police clash with demonstrators who gathered to commemorate last year's deadly suicide bombing near the main train station in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
HUANGSHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

People wash their clothes on a beach near destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A devotee sits with lit oil lamps on his shoulders while offering prayers during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

