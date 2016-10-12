Editor's Choice
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump in the frame....more
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj