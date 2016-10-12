Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a torn placard while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Photographer
Hamad I Mohammed
Location
MANAMA, Bahrain
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Shi'ite Muslims perform the Haider procession as part of commemorations for Ashura in Manama, Bahrain, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
DENILIQUIN, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 11, 2016. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th birthday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man sits inside an ambulance after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
NABATIYEH, LEBANON
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
HUANGSHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
BAYINGOLIN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man reacts on the rubble of damaged buildings after losing relatives to an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, India
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man rides his bicycle past volunteers of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking part in the "Path-Sanchalan", or Route March during celebrations to mark the Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra in Mumbai, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Photographer
Abed Omar Qusini
Location
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Men look at the damage to the house of Palestinian assailant Amjad Eleiwi after it was partially destroyed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016

Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees tear meat from a sacrificed buffalo carcass during "Dashain", a Hindu religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters pray near their weapons as they advance towards Azaz city, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People get their picture taken in front of the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Ajay Verma
Location
CHANDIGARH, India
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, India October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Photographer
Osamah Waheeb
Location
HIT, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi army soldiers take down an Islamic State flag in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq October 10, 2016. Picture taken October 10 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Scott Morgan
Location
West Des Moines, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump in the frame....more

A poster depicting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner flagellates himself as they are stopped by Indian policemen while trying to participate in a Muharram procession during a curfew in downtown Srinagar October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
