Editor's Choice

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

People sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
BANGKOK, THAILAND
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Well-wishers weep as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
GOLDSBORO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Parker Uzzell checks on his property with a kayak after the effects from Hurricane Matthew in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
PUEBLO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
PUEBLO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A woman holds out a Hillary Clinton doll as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Ako Rasheed
Location
KIRKUK, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
DENILIQUIN, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through an opening in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
LAKELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES ANGLAIS, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Haitian run away as a helicopter of US forces takes off after leaving food suplies for residents after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
LEH, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest growing major economy had affected life, Angmo replied: "The children here no longer care about the culture and they spend less time talking to each other. They spend their free time on...more

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets people in Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
GIESSEN, Germany
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Members of the Hells Angels Switzerland, Turkey and the German city of Mannheim attend the funeral of Aygun Mucuk, shot president of the Giessen chapter of the Hells Angels in Giessen, Germany, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

An artisan repairs a tapestry at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

