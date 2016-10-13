Editor's Choice
People sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Well-wishers weep as they pray for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital where he is residing in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Parker Uzzell checks on his property with a kayak after the effects from Hurricane Matthew in Goldsboro, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People listen to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman cooks in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman holds out a Hillary Clinton doll as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets the crowd after a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A convoy of Iraqi security forces advances on the outskirts of Mosul, to fight against Islamic State militants, in Kirkuk, Iraq, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon through an opening in a wall as forces advance into the last area controlled by Islamic State in Sirte, Libya, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds up signs at the end of a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim bleeds after he flagellated himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Srinagar October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Haitian run away as a helicopter of US forces takes off after leaving food suplies for residents after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Phunchok Angmo, 33, a mathematics teacher, poses for a photograph at Thiksey monastery, near Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India September 28, 2016. When asked how living in the world's fastest growing major economy had affected life, Angmo replied: "The children here no longer care about the culture and they spend less time talking to each other. They spend their free time on...more
An Afghan digs a grave for one of the victims of Tuesday's attack at the Sakhi Shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets people in Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the Hells Angels Switzerland, Turkey and the German city of Mannheim attend the funeral of Aygun Mucuk, shot president of the Giessen chapter of the Hells Angels in Giessen, Germany, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
School girls walk past riot police standing guard outside Hillbrow magistrate court during an appearance of students who were arrested during a protest demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The likeness of Donald Trump stands inside of a themed fortune telling machine in Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An artisan repairs a tapestry at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera