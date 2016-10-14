Editor's Choice
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A competitor participates in a wingsuit flying contest in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Women do their laundry at the shores of a river after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A building and street signs are reflected in flood waters as the Tar River rises to dangerous levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria, October 13, 2016. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS
Protesters use a mattress as a cover during clashes with police officers, as students demand free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South of Johannesburg, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A protester looks on in front of a barricade during a protest demanding free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The childhood home of Bob Dylan, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, is seen in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Rendulich
A man injured by Saturday's apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall sits on a hospital bed in the capital Sanaa, Yemen, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Supports look on as Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally for Republican Presidential Donald Trump in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a Rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, U.S. October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. Video released October 12, 2016. REUTERS/via ReutersTV
The eye of Hurricane Nicole passes over Bermuda, as seen from a Lockheed-Martin WC-130J aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters" October 13, 2016. USAFR/Lt. Leesa Froelich/Handout via Reuters
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Debris swept downriver by the rising Tar River litter a flooded rail bridge crossing the river from Tarboro into Princeville as the river crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Marta Soria, 34, checks her work on a mirror as she hand-weaves a tapestry on a centuries-old loom at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The first South American Baha'i temple is seen during the inauguration in the commune of Penanolen on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Children travel on an illuminated horse drawn carriage as they pass under the illuminations on the promenade in Blackpool, northern England October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui