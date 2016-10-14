Edition:
United States

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
ZHANGJIAJIE, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A competitor participates in a wingsuit flying contest in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A competitor participates in a wingsuit flying contest in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, Haiti
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Women do their laundry at the shores of a river after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Women do their laundry at the shores of a river after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
TARBORO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A building and street signs are reflected in flood waters as the Tar River rises to dangerous levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A building and street signs are reflected in flood waters as the Tar River rises to dangerous levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ABUJA, Nigeria
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria, October 13, 2016. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria, October 13, 2016. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Protesters use a mattress as a cover during clashes with police officers, as students demand free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South of Johannesburg, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Protesters use a mattress as a cover during clashes with police officers, as students demand free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South of Johannesburg, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A student puts on a Halloween mask depicting President Rodrigo Duterte, at the college of fine arts of the University of the Philippines in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A protester looks on in front of a barricade during a protest demanding free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A protester looks on in front of a barricade during a protest demanding free education, at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HIBBING, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

The childhood home of Bob Dylan, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, is seen in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Rendulich

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The childhood home of Bob Dylan, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature, is seen in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jack Rendulich
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A man injured by Saturday's apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall sits on a hospital bed in the capital Sanaa, Yemen, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A man injured by Saturday's apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall sits on a hospital bed in the capital Sanaa, Yemen, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
CINCINNATI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Supports look on as Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally for Republican Presidential Donald Trump in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Supports look on as Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally for Republican Presidential Donald Trump in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a Rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a Rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, U.S. October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, U.S. October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. Video released October 12, 2016. REUTERS/via ReutersTV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. Video released October 12, 2016. REUTERS/via ReutersTV
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
ST GEORGE, Bermuda
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

The eye of Hurricane Nicole passes over Bermuda, as seen from a Lockheed-Martin WC-130J aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters" October 13, 2016. USAFR/Lt. Leesa Froelich/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The eye of Hurricane Nicole passes over Bermuda, as seen from a Lockheed-Martin WC-130J aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters" October 13, 2016. USAFR/Lt. Leesa Froelich/Handout via Reuters
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES ANGLAIS, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Jonathan Drake
Location
TARBORO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Debris swept downriver by the rising Tar River litter a flooded rail bridge crossing the river from Tarboro into Princeville as the river crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Debris swept downriver by the rising Tar River litter a flooded rail bridge crossing the river from Tarboro into Princeville as the river crests in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, in Tarboro, North Carolina on October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Marta Soria, 34, checks her work on a mirror as she hand-weaves a tapestry on a centuries-old loom at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Marta Soria, 34, checks her work on a mirror as she hand-weaves a tapestry on a centuries-old loom at the Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid, Spain, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES ANGLAIS, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

People clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTIAGO, Chile
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

The first South American Baha'i temple is seen during the inauguration in the commune of Penanolen on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
The first South American Baha'i temple is seen during the inauguration in the commune of Penanolen on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
BLACKPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Children travel on an illuminated horse drawn carriage as they pass under the illuminations on the promenade in Blackpool, northern England October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Children travel on an illuminated horse drawn carriage as they pass under the illuminations on the promenade in Blackpool, northern England October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
CAVELOSSIM, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
An anti-aircraft weapon is seen on a beach near one of the venues of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Cavelossim in the western state of Goa, India, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Women for Trump

All Collections

Women for Trump

Thursday, October 13, 2016

The city under water

All Collections

The city under water

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Devastation in Aleppo

All Collections

Devastation in Aleppo

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Trump fortune telling machine

All Collections

Trump fortune telling machine

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Growing burgers in a lab

All Collections

Growing burgers in a lab

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

All Collections

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Nobel Prize winners

All Collections

Nobel Prize winners

Thursday, October 13, 2016

View More Slideshows »