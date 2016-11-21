Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
BORDER FIELD STATE PARK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
BEDMMINSTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

Protesters hold candles during an anti-government rally in central Seoul, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
Protesters hold candles during an anti-government rally in central Seoul, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

French politician Francois Fillon (C), member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, arrives inside his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
French politician Francois Fillon (C), member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, arrives inside his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Daniel Becerril
Location
MONTERREY, MEXICO
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Participants take a selfie after a nocturnal 5K color glow party run in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Participants take a selfie after a nocturnal 5K color glow party run in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Jayanta Dey
Location
AGARTALA, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
TAPACHULA, MEXICO
Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016

Miguel Angel, 46, from Guatemala poses for a photograph showing his stab wounds at the Jesus Buen Pastor shelter in Tapachula Chiapas, Mexico. Miguel had to stop his journey to the U.S. after he said he was mugged and stabbed in the city centre of Tapachula. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Miguel Angel, 46, from Guatemala poses for a photograph showing his stab wounds at the Jesus Buen Pastor shelter in Tapachula Chiapas, Mexico. Miguel had to stop his journey to the U.S. after he said he was mugged and stabbed in the city centre of Tapachula. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
ANES MAHYOUB
Location
TAIZ, Yemen
Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Iqro Rinaldi
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

A man touches a large Indonesian flag as he takes part in a rally against what organizers see as growing racial and religious intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority country, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A man touches a large Indonesian flag as he takes part in a rally against what organizers see as growing racial and religious intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority country, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Nazare, Portugal
Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Saturday, November 19, 2016
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Jitendra Prakash
Location
PUKHRAYAN, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A rescue worker prepares to move the remains of a carriage at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
A rescue worker prepares to move the remains of a carriage at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Sana Sana
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

A view shows the damage inside a school after shelling by Syrian rebels on government-held western Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A view shows the damage inside a school after shelling by Syrian rebels on government-held western Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Oswaldo Rivas
Location
MASAYA, NICARAGUA
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

A man with a mask poses for a portrait as he takes part in festivities in honour of patron saint San Jeronimo in Masaya city, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
A man with a mask poses for a portrait as he takes part in festivities in honour of patron saint San Jeronimo in Masaya city, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Ali Owidha
Location
MARIB, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Youths, who according to pro-government forces were detained for fighting alongside Houthi fighters against them, are pictured after they were released, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Youths, who according to pro-government forces were detained for fighting alongside Houthi fighters against them, are pictured after they were released, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
La Victoria, Venezuela
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top C) greets supporters as he arrives for his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in La Victoria, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top C) greets supporters as he arrives for his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in La Victoria, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
KERBALA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather as they commemorate the Arbaeen, in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather as they commemorate the Arbaeen, in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers won 24-9. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers won 24-9. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Actors Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt pose at a premiere of the film "Allied" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Actors Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt pose at a premiere of the film "Allied" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

Great Britain's Andy Murray is seen in action during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals in London. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
Great Britain's Andy Murray is seen in action during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals in London. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

American Music Award highlights

All Collections

American Music Award highlights

Sunday, November 20, 2016

Guangzhou Auto Show

All Collections

Guangzhou Auto Show

Friday, November 18, 2016

Closing in on Mosul

All Collections

Closing in on Mosul

Friday, November 18, 2016

Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

All Collections

Burial of Ferdinand Marcos draws protests

Friday, November 18, 2016

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

All Collections

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Friday, November 18, 2016

This week in Aleppo

All Collections

This week in Aleppo

Friday, November 18, 2016

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Friday, November 18, 2016

Obama's last tour of Europe

All Collections

Obama's last tour of Europe

Thursday, November 17, 2016

View More Slideshows »