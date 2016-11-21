Editor's choice
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Legend performs "Love Me Now" at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Economic Leaders� Meeting in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to the news media as he appears outside the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold candles during an anti-government rally in central Seoul, aimed at forcing South Korean President Park Geun-Hye to resign over a corruption scandal. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
A man has a photograph of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide stuck to his forehead as Haiti holds a long-delayed presidential election after a devastating hurricane and more than a year of political instability, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
French politician Francois Fillon (C), member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, arrives inside his campaign headquarters after partial results in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election vote in Paris, France. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool
Participants take a selfie after a nocturnal 5K color glow party run in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they ride bicycles on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Miguel Angel, 46, from Guatemala poses for a photograph showing his stab wounds at the Jesus Buen Pastor shelter in Tapachula Chiapas, Mexico. Miguel had to stop his journey to the U.S. after he said he was mugged and stabbed in the city centre of Tapachula. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man stands on the rubble of a house destroyed during recent battles between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters, on the first day of a 48-hour ceasefire in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A man touches a large Indonesian flag as he takes part in a rally against what organizers see as growing racial and religious intolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority country, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A rescue worker prepares to move the remains of a carriage at the site of Sunday's train derailment in Pukhrayan, south of Kanpur city, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A view shows the damage inside a school after shelling by Syrian rebels on government-held western Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A man with a mask poses for a portrait as he takes part in festivities in honour of patron saint San Jeronimo in Masaya city, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Youths, who according to pro-government forces were detained for fighting alongside Houthi fighters against them, are pictured after they were released, in Marib, Yemen. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (top C) greets supporters as he arrives for his weekly broadcast "En contacto con Maduro" (In contact with Maduro) in La Victoria, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather as they commemorate the Arbaeen, in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Steelers won 24-9. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Actors Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt pose at a premiere of the film "Allied" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Great Britain's Andy Murray is seen in action during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals in London. Reuters/Toby Melville/Livepic