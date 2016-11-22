Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin