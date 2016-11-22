Edition:
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house burning during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and spread to adjoining homes, in a residential locality in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
SANTA MONICA, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
Sputnik Photo Agency
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin (1st row, C) attends a forum held by the All-Russian Popular Front group in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ST. JOHNS, Antigua and Barbuda
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Prince Harry tries to catch a bubble as he attends a charity event during his official visit in St. John's, Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Handout .
Location
CHATTANOOGA, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Rescue officials at the scene of a school bus crash involving several fatalities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016

People wait for food donated by an Iraqi government organization at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
LIANGSHAN, China
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A displaced man carries his daughter who died due to clashes as he flees from Islamic State militants of Tahrir neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A fighter from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, wears a vest in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A member of Islamic State militants is seen after he was arrested in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

A Rohingya Muslim man and his son cry after being caught by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while illegally crossing at a border check point in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Fighters from the "Kataeb Babylon", a group of Christian fighters who fight alongside the Hashd Shabi, Shi'ite fighters, ride in military vehicles in Ali Rash, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A security guard sits inside an ATM counter which has a notice displayed outside in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
MAFRAQ, Jordan
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A Syrian refugee girl sits on an armchair for sale at Al-Zaatari refugee camp near the border with Syria, in Mafraq, Jordan. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
LA TURBIE, France
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Monaco players train in the fog ahead of their Champions League match against Tottenham in La Turbie, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tires in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy", sings inside the lobby at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Members of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Boudhanath Stupa is seen through a window as butter lamps are offered during the opening of the stupa, which underwent renovation after suffering damage during the 2015 earthquake, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

