Edition:
United States

Editor's choice

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
XI'AN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
BHAKTAPUR, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ST. JOHNS, Antigua and Barbuda
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Yuri Gripas
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
NATAF, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
KASHGAR, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
TOULOUSE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016

French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Mark Kauzlarich
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016

Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Darley Shen
Location
WUHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Alia Haju
Location
BEIRUT, Lebanon
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

9:30am EST

Kellyanne Conway advising Trump

All Collections

Kellyanne Conway advising Trump

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Haiti waits for election results

All Collections

Haiti waits for election results

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Trump meets the press

All Collections

Trump meets the press

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

All Collections

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Pictures of the year: Animals

All Collections

Pictures of the year: Animals

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Turkey fireball

All Collections

Turkey fireball

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Desperation outside Mosul

All Collections

Desperation outside Mosul

Monday, November 21, 2016

View More Slideshows »