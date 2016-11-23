Editor's choice
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snowy day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman sits at the courtyard of Durbar Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Palestinian child, a long-term patient at Augusta Victoria Hospital, is taught while in hospital to enable her to continue with her studies in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, ask for food supplies in a distribution point at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The RFA Wave Knight, where Prince Harry will be spending his nights while he visits Antigua, is pictured at sunset anchored in Antigua. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mortaza Bibi, a Rohingya refugee who currently takes shelter with a local Bangladeshi family, poses for a photograph in Teknaf near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A frozen turkey is dropped into a hot deep fryer, creating a large fireball, at a Consumer Product Safety Commission Thanksgiving fire and food safety demonstration of holiday kitchen fires in Rockville, Maryland. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Jazmin, 6, sister of Jose Luis, receives Isoniazid Preventive Therapy in Carabayllo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government walks as smokes rises following an air strike on Islamic State positions in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe occupies the entrance of the Planalto Palace during a protest of indigenous people from various tribes against agribusinesses and in demand of the demarcation of their ancestral lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firefighter is seen through the window frame of a house damaged during a wildfire, in the communal settlement of Nataf, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Cuban students walk in front of a mural of the Cuban flag in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session at a snow field in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux and member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, attends a rally as he campaigns in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Christer Akerlund (R) and Anders Lundin from "Allt For Sverige" jump from the stage in the press room with the International Emmy award in the Non-scripted Entertainment category in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man swims in Yangtze River among water spray, on a cold weather day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
A crane lifts Saint George Maronite Cathedral's cross to be placed over its new bell tower near al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Alia Haju