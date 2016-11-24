Edition:
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the national Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party scuffle with policemen as they pour milk on a road to protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Nigel Farage, the interim leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) holds a platter of Ferrero Rocher chocolates during a party in London, Britain. REUTERS/Guy Faulconbridge

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
MANDAN, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
David Gray
Location
LAUNCESTON, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A bird flies above a paddock that has been ploughed on a farm located on the outskirts of the Tasmanian capital city of Launceston, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A displaced Iraqi man, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, rests at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

MP Jo Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater and her mother and father Jean Leadbeater and Gordon Leadbeater embrace outside the Old Bailey courthouse after the conviction and sentencing of Thomas Mair for their daughter's murder, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Washington, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
ESSEN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG, wears Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headset following the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
AYUTTHAYA, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A Buddha head entwined within the roots of a tree is seen in the ruins of the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Juan Carlos Ulate
Location
GUAPILES, Costa Rica
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A boy who was evacuated looks on at school used as a shelter as Storm Otto approaches in Guapiles, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FENGCHENG, China
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Rescue workers search the site where a power plant's cooling tower under construction collapsed, in Fengcheng, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
DEBAGA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Displaced Iraqi boy Jasim Abudllah Jasim, 13, who according to his family lost his leg in an air strike in Baiji, plays football in Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
CHENGDU, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a giant panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

A tourist is seen during the first November snowfall in 54 years in Tokyo, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Alexandros Avramidis
Location
THESSALONIKI, GREECE
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions outside a Bank of Greece branch in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Photographer
Stringer .
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A firefighter tries to extinguish burning vehicles after an explosion outside the governor's office in the southern city of Adana, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
BRNO, Czech Republic
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A model of a functioning human lung that can be used to simulate chronic diseases and their treatments is seen in the Brno University of Technology in Brno, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Members of the "Centre of Travelles" youth sports club train on climbing bouldering walls at a rock climbing gym in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
BALIGROD, POLAND
Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel loads wood into a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site, in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

