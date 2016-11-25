Edition:
Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands inside her family tent at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

1 / 24
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A protester cries while watching a demonstration on Turtle Island on Thanksgiving day during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

2 / 24
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

3 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Ice Age's Scrat balloon is carried by crowds gathered on terraces along West 59th Street during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

4 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
HAIFA, Israel
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

5 / 24
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
BEKAA, LEBANON
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A Syrian refugee boy walks behind a cotton candy vendor at al-Rawda refugee camp in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

6 / 24
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A driver steers a lorry laden with bags of plastic bottles across a recycling yard at the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

7 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
Angangeo, MEXICO
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

Monarch butterflies rest on the ground at the Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary on a mountain in Angangeo, Michoacan. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

8 / 24
Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, SPAIN
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar with the Sagrada Familia cathedral in the background in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

9 / 24
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
HAIFA, Israel
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

10 / 24
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PAJU, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Bryan Waite, a U.S. navy officer based in JSA area for U.N. command, high-fives children at the Daesungdong Elementary School, a school inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

11 / 24
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A boy cleans a damaged mosque at a site hit yesterday by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

12 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
HILLA, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

13 / 24
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A woman holds a candle light and a slogan at a protest calling South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. The slogan reads, "Is this called a country?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

14 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
HILLA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

15 / 24
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016

People enter Macy's Herald Square for early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

16 / 24
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
ERBIL, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A displaced woman who was injured in clashes and fleeing from Islamic State militants of Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital west of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

17 / 24
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

18 / 24
Photographer
Giorgio Perottino
Location
TURIN, Italy
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

People look at the Po river in Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

19 / 24
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
BRISBANE, Australia
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Australian Senator and leader of the One Nation Party Pauline Hanson (R) listens to marine scientist Alison Jones as she touches a piece of coral while snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef near Great Keppel Island in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

20 / 24
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
Sapporo, Japan
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Tarah Kayne and Daniel O Shea of the U.S. compete in the pairs short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

21 / 24
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
HILLA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

22 / 24
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Post-destruction satellite imagery of Kyet Yoe Pyin Village, Maungdaw District, Myanmar, recorded on November 10, 2016. Copyright 2016 Human Rights Watch/Handout via REUTERS

23 / 24
Photographer
Ognen Teofilovski
Location
GEVGELIJA, Macedonia
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Macedonian Army personnel patrol near the razor wire fence at the border with Greece, in Gevgelija, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

