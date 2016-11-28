Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

A picture of Cuban former president Fidel Castro hangs in front of the Cuban National Library at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Thomas Mukoya
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Spectators react as a plane flies over them during the Vintage Air Rally at the Nairobi national park in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Joe Skipper
Location
West Palm Beach, United States
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

An anti-Castro protester wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Cuba democracy now", is punched by a supporter of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
INTISAR, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
FAYOUM, Egypt
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

A girl slides down a ramp into the lake in Wadi el-Rayan Fayoum, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

A displaced Iraqi father, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is hugged by his displaced daughter as they meet for the first time since they fled Mosul, upon the father's arrival at Khazer camp, Iraq November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

A participant plays a game on her phone as others watch during a break in a traditional Chinese opera competition at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Photographer
Enrique de la Osa
Location
HAVANA, Cuba
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Marlon Mendez, 10, who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

A boy carries his sister�s pram after his house was burnt in a fire that broke out in a slum area in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
ZAGREB, Croatia
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Argentina's Federico Delbonis and Juan Martin del Potro react after winning the final of the Davis Cup in Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France. Fillon, a socially conservative free-marketeer, is to be the presidential candidate of the French centre-right in next year's election, according to partial results of a primaries' second-round vote...more

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Members of an Iraqi Special forces intelligence team talk to suspected Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Gaston De Cardenas
Location
Miami, United States
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in Little Havana, Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Policemen search for water pipes inside a cafe during a raid confiscating shisha water pipes in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

Visitors watch as members of a local winter swimmers club pour buckets of cold water over their daughters, 7-year-old Liza Broverman and 2-year-old Alisa Smagina during a celebration of Polar Bear Day at the Royev Ruchey zoo, with the air temperature at about minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
TAIPEI, TAIWAN
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

Actors Ma Sichun (L) and Zhou Dongyu pose backstage after both won the Best Leading Actress award for their movie �Soul Mate" at the 53rd Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo scores their first goal against Leicester City. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in London, Britain. A collection of punk music memorabilia went up in flames on Saturday in a protest meant to highlight how the genre has been subsumed into the cultural establishment. Joe...more

Photographer
Naif Rahma
Location
SAADA, Yemen
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

People ride a motorbike past a collapsed building after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 leaves contrails over the sky above Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Photographer
Caren Firouz
Location
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

A family wait to release their lanterns as people gather to release floating lights in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

