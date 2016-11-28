Editor's Choice

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in London, Britain. A collection of punk music memorabilia went up in flames on Saturday in a protest meant to highlight how the genre has been subsumed into the cultural establishment. Joe...more

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks at an event at which a collection of punk memorabilia belonging to Joe Corre, the son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols and Westwood, was burnt on a boat on the River Thames, in London, Britain. A collection of punk music memorabilia went up in flames on Saturday in a protest meant to highlight how the genre has been subsumed into the cultural establishment. Joe Corre set fire to his collection - which he valued at 5 million pounds - of punk-era clothes and paraphernalia from the side of a boat on the River Thames, London. Corre organised the protest to oppose a year-long festival called Punk London created to celebrate 40 years of punk culture, supported by establishment bodies like the Mayor of London, the British Council and major record label Universal Music. REUTERS/Neil Hall

